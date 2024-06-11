Year-end data shows Justin Jefferson is NFL's 10th-most marketable player
Justin Jefferson has proved to be one of the NFL's most marketable athletes.
The NFL Players Association has released its year-end top 50 NFL players sales list and it shows that from March 1, 2023 to Feb. 29, 2024 Jefferson products were the 10th-most commanded items associated with NFL players.
While the release doesn't reveal how much money the NFL and affiliate companies earned off Jefferson's name, it does show that only nine players generated more sales: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts; Eagles center Jason Kelce, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes; Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce; 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey; Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers; Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow; 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy; and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.
The top-50 list includes 20 quarterbacks, 16 receivers, four defensive linemen, three running backs, three linebackers, two tight ends, one defensive back and one offensive lineman (Kelce).
The data is based on retails sales, both online and in stores, of officially licensed NFL player products, including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, credit cards, backpacks, Fatheads, drinkware, pet products and more.
Jefferson was specifically mentioned among the best-selling players in the socks, framed memorabilia, bobbleheads, ISlide sandals, Fatheat wall decals and youth apparel categories.