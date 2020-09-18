Five Key Matchups That Will Determine a Win a WFT Win in Arizona

The Washington Football team starts 1-0 after a dramatic and dominant comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles. Next up is the Arizona Cardinals, who are also 1-0 and beat divisional opponents San Francisco 49ers. Some of the questions surrounding the Football team - its offensive line, secondary, and receivers - all came to light at some point during the game.

However, Washington's strongest unit, its defensive line, was just way too much for the Eagles and allowed Washington's offense to operate in a much favorable field position. This Cardinals team has some promise and is an exciting matchup for Washington.