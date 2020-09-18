SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsGM ReportGamingGame DayBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Five Key Matchups That Will Determine a Win a WFT Win in Arizona

Jamual Forrest

The Washington Football team starts 1-0 after a dramatic and dominant comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles. Next up is the Arizona Cardinals, who are also 1-0 and beat divisional opponents San Francisco 49ers. Some of the questions surrounding the Football team - its offensive line, secondary, and receivers - all came to light at some point during the game. 

However, Washington's strongest unit, its defensive line, was just way too much for the Eagles and allowed Washington's offense to operate in a much favorable field position. This Cardinals team has some promise and is an exciting matchup for Washington. 

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Burgundy & Gold+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Washington Football Team & Realism

A week one win was nice but you must walk away with a realistic view of what it meant and what's ahead.

IvanLambert

by

ChrisRussell

Week 1 Friday Fan Forum - The WFT Radio Booth?

How did some Washington Football Team fans think the new radio broadcast booth sounded last Sunday?

Chris Russell

Snider: Let's Not Crown the WFT Defense...Yet

Ron Rivera said this week that Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray gives him anxiety. That was after his defense shredded Carson Wentz. Sunday we'll find out for real what they're about.

RickSnider

Washington Football Team Injury/Practice Report - Arizona 9.17

The Washington Football Team injury report for Thursday of Arizona week was the same as Wednesday, which is to say, it was good.

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team Signs 2, Releases 2

Four roster moves in a blink of an eye for the Washington Football Team as they prepare for the Arizona Cardinals.

Chris Russell

Enemy Intel - Arizona Cardinals vs. WFT

Week 2 Enemy Intel on the (1-0) Arizona Cardinals as the Washington Football Team hits the road and heads for the desert.

George Carmi

by

ChrisRussell

Washington Reportedly Signs TE to Practice Squad, Releases Bee & Thomas from IR

Roster moves usually come in waves for NFL teams as they tinker with not only the 53 but their practice squads.

Chris Russell

Pro Football Hall Modern-Day Nominees w/ Washington Ties

The modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame induction next August have some Washington Football flair.

Chris Russell

LaVar Arrington on FS1 about Dan Snyder/Culture

https://twitter.com/meganimbert/status/1306302515332501504

Chris Russell

The Good, The Bad & The Ugly From a Washington Win

As we put Week 1 to bed for now and look ahead to a Week 2 late Sunday afternoon affair against Kyler Murray, we present the good, bad & the ugly.

Chris Russell