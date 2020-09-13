SI.com
Washington Football
Ron Rivera's Leadership Shows in Coordinators

RickSnider

Ron Rivera spoke often of his assistants needing to step up during the week when the coach undergoes cancer treatments. He didn’t mention they would be the difference in winning the season opener.

Yes, it took all 53 players plus the coaching staff in the Washington Football Team’s 27-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday before an empty FedEx Field. Oh, how fans used to bad losses would have enjoyed watching Washington wear out its NFC East foe.

