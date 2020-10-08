Almost 30 Years of QB Chaos & Dysfunction Continues

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera has quickly become the second coming of Marty Schottenheimer.

Washington’s quick hook of last year’s first-round pick Dwayne Haskins was only surprising in that it happened so soon. But, coach Ron Rivera was always couched in his reviews of the passer. Indeed, it was remindful of 2001 when Schottenheimer praised Jeff George through clenched teeth in their first preseason together and then fired George after an 0-2 start. As in “Here’s your ticket, the bus leaves in 10 minutes” firing.

Rivera and Schottenheimer are much alike. Both were former NFL linebackers who found coaching success elsewhere before coming to Washington to take over a hot mess. Both are no-nonsense guys unafraid to make a big decision. Neither cares about public blowback.

In Schottenheimer’s case, the move worked. Tony Banks went 8-6 as a starter. Yet, new coach Steve Spurrier didn’t re-sign Banks, who played just three games as a Houston backup afterwards.

Mostly, the next man up hasn’t worked too well since Mark Rypien was benched two years after his 1991 Super Bowl XXVI MVP award. Tim Hasselbeck, Todd Collins, Rex Grossman, John Beck, Mark Sanchez, Josh Johnson and Colt McCoy all became scrap on the pile of 29 passers who have started since 1993 after Washington moved on from its starting quarterback.

Kyle Allen, it’s your turn. Good luck.

There have been exceptions. Gus Frerotte forged a long NFL career as a backup after replacing Heath Shuler in 1994, but it was mostly elsewhere. Trent Green replaced Frerotte in 1998 for one standout season only to be forced to leave when the team’s trustees didn’t want to spend heavily while the club was for sale. Kirk Cousins followed Robert Griffin IIII with three straight 4,000-yard seasons before leaving as a free agent.

But for the few successes come many messes. “Sexy Rexy” couldn’t throw enough interceptions while Beck was simply awful. Yet, coach Mike Shanahan bet his reputation on the pair in 2011 before the team moved on to Griffin. There was Danny Wuerffel and Shane Mathews in 2002 that was a disaster. The team tried to make Colt McCoy a star only to see injuries and losses nix that attempt.

Haskins was the latest poor fit, another first-rounder wasted by owner Dan Snyder, who thinks he’s some quarterback whisperer that instead burned four top picks, a hefty trade to gain Griffin and the Donovan McNabb trade. The only halfway decent quarterback drafted under Snyder was Jason Campbell, who was undermined by constant coaching changes.

Allen fits the past profile – lightly used elsewhere with ties to the coach. Allen replaced Cam Newton in Carolina last year and reeled off four straight wins. Then, it all went badly in a 1-7 finish that cost Rivera his job.

Rivera is hoping for a quick spark once more by Allen and once it cools, Alex Smith is up next. Yes, Washington will probably give Smith his storybook comeback chance once the 1-3 team slips out of the playoff race rather than return to Haskins for more experience. Smith can then exit his career knowing two years of rehab were worthwhile in playing once more however briefly.

Eventually, this story gets another reset. A new first-round passer next spring who gets more of a chance from a coach who wanted him. Allen likely remains the backup while Haskins and Smith are gone.

It all feels so familiar.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Washington football team in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks