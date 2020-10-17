When the Washington Football Team takes on the New York Giants this Sunday, it may not look like the most glamorous matchup on paper. However, it has the utmost importance if either team is going to be relevant this season.

In a wide open NFC East, where it appears no one wants to win, both teams have had a disappointing start to the season, with Washington starting 1-4, while the Giants have started off 0-5.

This game will ultimately dictate where each team goes moving forward. With a win, the victor is one game closer to the division lead, and a potential shot at being competitive his season. With a loss, it may be “Tank for Trevor Lawrence” season.

Both teams view this matchup as a “get right” game and match they could potentially win.

Buckle up NFC East Fans, New York and Washington face off this weekend, and we got your Enemy Intel here:

New York Giants (0-5)

Vegas Projected Wins: 6.5 Wins

2019 Record: 4-12, 3rd in NFC East

Offensive Ranks, 2020: 28th Passing, 32nd Rushing, 30th Overall

Defensive Ranks, 2020: 11th Passing, 15th Rushing, 8th Overall

Key Additions:

CB James Bradberry, LB Blake Martinez, DT Leonard Williams, RB Devonta Freeman, RB Alfred Morris, CB Logan Ryan, LB Kyler Fackrell, TE Levine Toilolo, OT Cam Fleming, QB Colt McCoy, RB Dion Lewis, K Graham Gano

Key Losses:

RB Saquon Barkley (IR), T Nate Solder (opted out of 2020 season), LB Lorenzo Carter (IR) LB Deone Bucannon, S Michael Thomas, OL Mike Remmers

What they are saying:

Digital Media Content Producer, Dan Salomone of Giants.com, foresees a potential bounce back game for Quarterback Daniel Jones:

“After throwing at least one touchdown pass in each of his first 13 career starts, Daniel Jones has not thrown one in his past four outings. If his history against Washington means anything, that could change. As a rookie, Jones posted career highs in passing yards (352), touchdowns (five), and passer rating (132.1) in Week 16 as he improved to 2-0 against Washington.”

Players to Watch:

Wide Receiver Darius Slayton has been the most lethal offensive threat for the Giants this season. He has been targeted six or more times in every game so far, including a pair of 100 yard games. He averages 15.9 yards per reception.

Cornerback James Bradberry is shining in the Big Apple. He is the highest graded cornerback in single-coverage according to PFF, with a grade of 91.4. The free agent acquisition will likely cover Terry McLaurin for most of the game.

Running Back Devonta Freeman had the unenviable task of taking over for superstar Saquon Barkley post injury. The RB had his best game for the G-Men last week as he touched the ball 20 times, for 87 yards and a touchdown. He should be a major factor in this matchup.

Tight End Evan Engram is an athletic specimen in the mold of former Washington TE Jordan Reed. However, the standout prospect has yet to break-out this season. Over his last three games, the receiver has put up 22, 35 and 16 yards. Will he break out this week? Washington tends to struggle with athletic tight ends.

Offensive Tackle Andrew Thomas has had an up-and-down start to his career. The first round pick has posted a PFF grade of 57.0 overall, and has given up four sacks. This week he takes on Chase Young who has 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a grade of 72.7 in his own right. It’ll be a fun matchup to watch.

Takeaways:

While reflecting on this game, you can't imagine anything else more than a toss-up. Both Washington and New York have had a tough time scoring this season, and I don't expect a high offensive output.

One thing to consider, is that the New York Giants have been mostly competitive in three of their five games. An offensive pass interference in Chicago, a late interception in Los Angeles, and a failed defensive stop in Dallas last week, have prevented them from winning in the final moments.

Conversely, in Washington, the team has lost by a score of 14 or more points in their last four games. Including four straight games of surrendering 30+ points. Meaning, Washington has been outmatched, while the Giants have shown some life.

That being said, I'm surprisingly optimistic for tomorrow's game. The New York Giants’ offensive line struggles to prevent pressure and Washington’s defensive front will give Daniel Jones fits. According to Pro Football Focus, the Giants have allowed the most pressures in the NFL with 84.

And with Jones’ propensity to turn the ball over, 31 times in 18 games, Washington’s defensive line should be licking their chops.

So far this season, Jones has passed for 1,111 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions. Sadly enough, he is also their leading rusher with 130 rushing yards. If Washington wants to win, they have to make him uncomfortable and push him into mistakes.

With the Giants struggling to score, Washington will have an opportunity to stay in this game. So if Kyle Allen wants to prove his worth, he will have the chance. I expect him to have moderate success against a fairly stout Giants defense. We should see more roll-outs from the QB to alleviate some of the stress on the offensive line. As always, Antonio Gibson and McLaurin will be called upon to shoulder the load.

When it’s all said and done, Washington will leave MetLife stadium victorious. If not, it’s going to be an ugly week in the Nation’s Capital.

Prediction: 20-17 Washington Wins

WestGate Superbook: Over/Under 43.0, Giants -3

