Fantasy Focus With Fabiano: Start 'Em Sit 'Em - Eagles vs WFT

The Philadelphia Eagles have largely owned the Washington Football Team in reality but what about in fantasy?

Well there, too!

Carson Wentz, DeSean Jackson, Zach Ertz - the list goes on and on.

This year it might be different because the Washington Football Team defense is better with the addition of Chase Young, Ronald Darby and Kendall Fuller.

Also because you might be able to take advantage of really banged up offensive line for Philadelphia and some receivers in Alshon Jeffery and Jalen Reagor that might not play.

Michael Fabiano is the king of fantasy football analysis and after we shot a video for SI.com nationally earlier this week that focused around Terry McLaurin, I asked 'Fabs' if he'd be willing to give us more insight later in the week on the team matchup.

He was and that's sweet for us.

So we did was a version of Start 'Em and Sit 'Em for just the Eagles and the Washington Football Team from a PPR perspective for your daily fantasy lineups and your week one decisions.

Fabiano has Carson Wentz as his 'Start of the Week' based on his history with the Washington defense.

I disagree respectfully with Fabiano on this because I think the WFT defense is much better than it has been with a lot more speed and addition by subtraction on the back end.

Combine Philadelphia likely being short two top receivers and even though they have a ton of speed as Fabiano mentioned, I think Wentz will be fine Sunday but I don't see great as in 300+ yards and 3-4 touchdowns.

Maybe I am wrong?

We went through all of the key players in the matchup for week one in Start 'Em, Sit 'Em style and Fabs seems to really like Steven Sims overall.

He'll likely draw a combination of Avonte Maddox and Nickell Robey-Coleman much of the day.

Plus we talked Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs against New Orleans with Brady making his Tampa debut and possibly having to do it without Mike Evans.

