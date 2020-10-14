SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsGM ReportGamingGame DayBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Kyle Allen & Brandon Scherff Return!

Chris Russell

Ashburn, Virginia -- 

The Washington Football Team got a boost times two on Wednesday. 

Kyle Allen was a full participant in practice as was expected after being knocked out of Sunday's dreadful loss to the Los Angeles Rams, 30-10.  

Brandon Scherff, had his practice window of 21 days activated and participated on a limited basis. 

Scherff did some 'good things' per Ron Rivera after practice. 

The rest of the injury report for the Washington Football Team looks like this:

Assuming that Scherff can play on Sunday, it will be interesting to see what the offensive line looks like. 

The indication from Ron Rivera is that we could see rookie Saahdiq Charles play for the first time on Sunday against the Giants and we could also see a switch at left guard as well. 

If Scherff starts at his familiar right guard spot, it's possible that Wes Schweitzer could be switched to left guard to replace the struggling Wes Martin. 

Schweitzer has done a decent job at right guard since replacing Scherff in a loss at Arizona during week two. 

One more interesting sub-plot here is that Joshua Garnett did not practice today because he was sick, along with Dwayne Haskins. 

That's a whole different story. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Gaming

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Decisions  Made by the Washington Football Team are Fueling a Disaster in D.C.

The WFT is 1-4 and could be on their way to another three-win season, with a chance at four or five. Some key decisions made, seem to have backfired.

George Carmi

by

jeffkahl

Should Washington Ring Le'Veon's Bell?

Le'Veon Bell was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday night. Should the Washington Football Team ring the Bell?

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

Haskins Should Be No. 2 QB

Alex Smith shouldn't be playing. Kyle Allen played, got injured, got cleared but didn't return & Dwayne Haskins called out sick!

RickSnider

Landon in a Landslide?

Landon Collins was signed to a monster contract before the 2019 season. He was fine last year. He's struggled this. What does the future hold?

Bryan Manning

What If....Justin Herbert Was in Washington?

Five starts does not define a career by any means but if a short sample is any indication, Justin Herbert is going to be real good & he could have been in Washington

IvanLambert

Patience & No Production

Patience is hard to come by in the NFL. No production is usually easy to avoid but far too often for the Washington Football franchise, it's the norm.

Jamual Forrest

by

longdog

Washington Football Team Gets Mule Kicked by Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay, Jared Goff, and company have their way with Washington's overrated defense

Alan Lepore

Reaction To Alex Smith's Return - A Shining Moment On A Lousy Day

The one beautiful moment is one that we're all lucky we got to see. Sadly, it was partially washed away by a dreadful performance the rest of the day.

Chris Russell

BREAKING: Source Confirms Jason La Canfora Report, Expectation is Haskins to be Traded

Source confirms to SI that quarterback Dwayne Haskins' time in D.C. could be up soon.

Alan Lepore

by

Mikeed13

A Complete Debacle From Start to Finish for WFT

They benched Dwayne Haskins. Kyle Allen got injured & Alex Smith made his return. None of it mattered. The WFT were blown out by the Rams.

Chris Russell