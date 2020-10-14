Kyle Allen & Brandon Scherff Return!

Ashburn, Virginia --

The Washington Football Team got a boost times two on Wednesday.

Kyle Allen was a full participant in practice as was expected after being knocked out of Sunday's dreadful loss to the Los Angeles Rams, 30-10.

Brandon Scherff, had his practice window of 21 days activated and participated on a limited basis.

Scherff did some 'good things' per Ron Rivera after practice.

The rest of the injury report for the Washington Football Team looks like this:

Assuming that Scherff can play on Sunday, it will be interesting to see what the offensive line looks like.

The indication from Ron Rivera is that we could see rookie Saahdiq Charles play for the first time on Sunday against the Giants and we could also see a switch at left guard as well.

If Scherff starts at his familiar right guard spot, it's possible that Wes Schweitzer could be switched to left guard to replace the struggling Wes Martin.

Schweitzer has done a decent job at right guard since replacing Scherff in a loss at Arizona during week two.

One more interesting sub-plot here is that Joshua Garnett did not practice today because he was sick, along with Dwayne Haskins.

That's a whole different story.

