Lunch with Lepore

Chris Russell

On Friday, Washington Football on SI.com contributor Alan Lepore hosted his weekly social media "Lunch with Lepore" and talked about the Week 1 NFL matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team. 

On the episode of "Lunch with Lepore" - Alan discussed the initial 53-man roster composition which had some strong similarities to Alan's WFT Roster Projection series. 

Also on the episode which Alan provides on Friday's - he discussed his five keys prediction column. 

HOT READ: Lepore's Five Keys to a Week 1 Win for Washington

In case you missed it, you can click the link above but the five keys are "Communicating Corners," "All-Around Antonio," "High-Rolling Haskins," "Offensive Line Obstruction," and "Linebackers vs. Zach Ertz." 

Also on the show, Alan talked about the game script, the Thursday Night Football NFL opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans while also predicting the outcome of the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles opener. 

You can watch this weekly get together on Periscope & Twitter (@AlanLepore). 

