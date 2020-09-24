SI.com
Washington Football
PFF: Chase is Tops Thru Two

Bryan Manning

To the surprise of no one, Washington defensive end Chase Young is the NFL’s top rookie through the first two weeks, according to Pro Football Focus.

Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft from Ohio State, has 2.5 sacks, eight tackles, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits through the first two weeks.

Young isn’t just performing well for a rookie. His grade has him ranked No. 8 among edge defenders, out of 84 qualified players.

In his two games, Young played in 78 percent of Washington’s snaps in Week 1 and 73 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in Week 2.

Young has been as advertised when rushing the passer. His 2.5 sacks are tied for No. 1 in the NFL, while he is tied for No. 3 in tackles for loss. In Washington’s season-opening win over Philadelphia, Young essentially forced three turnovers. One was called back due to a defensive penalty by Washington.

His presence has created opportunities for fellow edge rushers like Ryan Kerrigan and Montez Sweat. Kerrigan was named NFC defensive player of the week in Week 1, while Sweat has been an active presence through two weeks.

So, how has Young fared in defending the run?

Not so bad. Young has four stops against the run, which has him tied for fifth in the NFL.

The rookie phenom has another big test this week against the retooled Cleveland Browns offensive line that features high-priced free agent Jack Conklin and rookie first-round pick Jedrick Wills at the tackle spots.

Young will be ready. 

Bryan Manning writes about the Washington Football Team for 'Washington Football' and contributed to All Hokies on SI.com as well. He has covered the NFL, MLB, NBA, college football and college basketball for almost 10 years for various outlets such as Bleacher Report, SB Nation, FanSided, USA Today SMG, and others. For his day job, Bryan works in engineering for a major communications company. 

