Rewinding on WFT-Cards 1st Half

The first half on Sunday in Glendale was an abject disaster for the Washington Football Team.

Even when they did something right, they immediately erased it and beat themselves.

We broke down what we saw in the first quarter and beyond earlier this week and now a look at some of what we saw in the first half overall with a heavy emphasis on the second quarter.

First - the good. Dwayne Haskins to Terry McLaurin on a little dart pass down 17-0 to get the offense going.

The only negative on this play that I can see is Haskins appears to still be flat footed and not setting his feet properly, but perhaps I am wrong and Ken Zampese would disagree?

Here's a play I loved. Nobody will remember it and it wasn't a huge gain but it was a bounce run that I think we're going to get a lot out of from Gibson.

Now the bad -- and there was too much of it to show all but here's just a taste.

This pass to Dontrelle Inman has to be made on 17 Sundays and every Sunday for the rest of eternity.

This was my live reaction on Sunday. I still feel this now.

Here's more of the bad stuff that needs to get better and better soon.

Inman has to get more depth in his route here on 3rd & 4 which allows Budda Baker to blow him up short of the sticks. He ideally needs to cut and come down the line past the chains. If the play call and his depth is 3.5 yards, that's a problem too.

The interior of the offensive line gets obliterated and Haskins is running for his life almost immediately. Brandon Scherff was involved in this as was Chase Roullier, even though that part is hard to see from this video clip, via NFL Gamepass.

