Should Washington Ring Le'Veon's Bell?

Chris Russell

The Washington Football Team has a problem. Well they have a lot of problems. 

Running back is not a major one but with Bryce Love on the injured list and no sure thing when/if he returns along with Antonio Gibson still being very raw - could they and should they sign Le'Veon Bell? 

The New York Jets released Bell finally on Tuesday night, a marriage that was doomed from the start. 

Bell, who just returned from a hamstring injury had 13 rushing attempts for 60 yards Sunday against Arizona, an average of 4.62 yards per attempt and one catch for seven yards.

He missed three games for New York and embattled head coach Adam Gase was never a fan of committing premium dollars in Bell from the start.

Bell put up huge dual-threat numbers in Pittsburgh leading to a year-long holdout and divorce from the Steelers.

He's now been essentially run out of two different organizations despite being uber-talented and productive.

Normally, a multi-threat weapon like Bell would be very appealing to me but not this time. 

I can't take a chance with someone who appears to be a me-first type of personality and at a position of diminishing returns.

The only logical argument for signing Bell is the respective concerns about Gibson and Love, but I just can't justify doing any kind of multi-year commitment at any sort of significant price tag for a potential rotten apple. 

Peyton Barber is largely insignificant and has seen his role go from surprise! to 'is he even on the roster?' 

Washington could use some more juice in the backfield considering that their quarterbacks are sub-par at best and their receivers are young and well, not great, Bob. 

J.D. McKissic hasn't been used the way I thought he would be in this system either and there appears to be no set philosophy or identity on how to use the limited pieces they have. 

In a year that Washington only has a chance at the playoffs because their division absolutely stinks, you could make an argument that Washington should increase their talent any chance they get. 

Bell is not a risk or a commitment I am willing to make. Are you? 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

