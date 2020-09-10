Start 'Em? Sit 'Em? - Terry McLaurin Edition

The crew at SI Fantasy has you covered in every way for week one of the NFL season, including "Start 'Em or Sit 'Em" as you make out your weekly lineups or consider your DFS selections.

You have Thursday night's season opener and then the rest of the league gets going in earnest on Sunday and Monday.

For our part. I caught up with Bill Enright and Michael Fabiano earlier this week overlooking the practice fields at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia during a WFT practice to talk about the tough matchup that McLaurin has in week one against new Eagles corner Darius Slay.

It should be a great matchup to kick off the year. The two squared off last year when Slay was still in Detroit.

McLaurin had five receptions for 72 yards but was targeted 12 times.

Slay was targeted ten times and allowed three reception for 42 yards per ProFootballFocus.com.

McLaurin and Slay went after it for a good part of the day against each others and you should expect nothing different this year.

One thing that probably won't happen is the bombs away by surprise attack from week one in Philadelphia last year. That came against Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones, who are no longer with Philadelphia.

I actually think that Washington will get a much more favorable reality matchup between Steven Sims and his long, explosive speed against either Avonte Maddox or Nickell Robey-Coleman.

