Start 'Em? Sit 'Em? - Terry McLaurin Edition

Chris Russell

The crew at SI Fantasy has you covered in every way for week one of the NFL season, including "Start 'Em or Sit 'Em" as you make out your weekly lineups or consider your DFS selections. 

You have Thursday night's season opener and then the rest of the league gets going in earnest on Sunday and Monday. 

For our part. I caught up with Bill Enright and Michael Fabiano earlier this week overlooking the practice fields  at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia during a WFT practice to talk about the tough matchup that McLaurin has in week one against new Eagles corner Darius Slay. 

It should be a great matchup to kick off the year. The two squared off last year when Slay was still in Detroit. 

McLaurin had five receptions for 72 yards but was targeted 12 times. 

Slay was targeted ten times and allowed three reception for 42 yards per ProFootballFocus.com. 

McLaurin and Slay went after it for a good part of the day against each others and you should expect nothing different this year. 

One thing that probably won't happen is the bombs away by surprise attack from week one in Philadelphia last year. That came against Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones, who are no longer with Philadelphia. 

I actually think that Washington will get a much more favorable reality matchup between Steven Sims and his long, explosive speed against either Avonte Maddox or Nickell Robey-Coleman. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

