Heading into his third season in Washington, Derrius Guice is entering treacherous territory given his tenure with the team thus far. Guice, who arguably is the best back on the team when healthy, has continuously battled injuries throughout his career.

In turn, the only discussion of his professional career so far is his inability to stay healthy. In two years, Guice has played five out of a possible 32 games. As his contract year approaches in 2021, Guice unequivocally has something to prove this year, if he wants to remain in Washington long-term.

Take a look at Guice here as we put him under the Washington Football Team Summer Spotlight.

Inside the Numbers:

Guice finished his 2019 campaign with five games played (one start), 245 yards (5.8 yards per attempt), three total touchdowns, and 79 yards receiving.

Video Highlights/Analysis:

What They're Saying:

Washington believes Guice can fit a similar role as Panthers Christian McCaffrey.

Guice wants to silence those labeling him as "soft."

Draft or Pass: Unknown Ceiling of Washington's Derrius Guice.

NBC Sports Washington Bullish or Bearish series - Will Guice eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in 2020?

Mike Clay's 2020 Projection:

Mike Clay - ESPN Twitter

Clay has updated his projections right here

Jamual Forrest has been a freelance sports journalist for four years, covering the Washington Football Team and can be heard as a co-host on The Hog Sty Network's "The Hog Sty" podcast. Additionally, Jamual contributes to The Hog Sty Network and SB Nation's Hogs Haven. You can follow Jamual on Twitter at @LetMualTellit and see his Washington Football Team film breakdowns here.