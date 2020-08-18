Terry McLaurin Focused on Developing Versatility

Washington Football Team receiver Terry McLaurin had nothing short of an outstanding (and surprising) rookie season in 2019. He proved almost instantly why he was the team's most impactful player then, and now, going into 2020. McLaurin's growth and development at wide receiver is not done yet, and for him to recognize and verbalize that showcases his self-awareness and willingness to do more for this team.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay, McLaurin spoke on the versatility he envisions within this offense, and what that means for him. In general, McLaurin said that offensive coordinator's Scott Turner offense is explosive, especially for the go-to guys in them. "They have pretty big numbers and a lot of success," and given that he was mainly an "x" receiver in 2019, playing both x and the slot is now a possibility for him.

For McLaurin's individual development, there are a few things he needs to learn to sharpen his tools as a slot receiver.

"The way you run routes on the outside versus the inside its a little different. There is more precision, a little more suddenness, but not rushed, and you are going up against different coverages there. You are not necessarily going up against a man to man, off-man, cloud safety over the top. You just got to be where you need to be at the time you need to be there.

"But at the same time, you have to do it with quickness and the suddenness that's very important and know whats going on around you." This is something that McLaurin has done in the past, but now he expects to do it more than he has ever had in his career, and he is looking forward to the challenge.

It is not just about being in the slot more either for McLaurin; it is about being able to dominate multiple areas of the field, and not make things easier for a defense. Turner plans to use him everywhere on the field; "I am still the X receiver in this offense, but in some formations, he will be in the slot more, and it is just getting comfortable in running those slot type routes."

The blueprint for an excellent young receiver is the mentality and approach that McLaurin currently has. His sense of self-awareness and willingness to learn more and not fall into a box where it is easier for defenses to contain him will make things tremendously better for not only him in year two, but the other young receivers, who will face much less attention than he will when the games count. The offense will be counting on McLaurin big time, and I bet that he delivers in a big way.

Jamual Forrest has been a freelance sports journalist for four years, covering the Washington Football Team and can be heard as a co-host on The Hog Sty Network's "The Hog Sty" podcast. Additionally, Jamual contributes to The Hog Sty Network and SB Nation's Hogs Haven. You can follow Jamual on Twitter at @LetMualTellit and see his Washington Football Team film breakdowns here.