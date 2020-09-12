SI.com
Washington Football
Picking the NFL Week 1 - SI Team Publishers

Chris Russell

Need some help with your confidence pool? Looking for advice on who is going to win or lose every NFL Week 1 game? We have you covered here on SI.com with our NFL Publishers pick 'em pool. 

In case you're confused, here's who I went with: 

Kansas City Chiefs  over Houston Texans

Minnesota Vikings over Green Bay Packers

Buffalo Bills  over New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks over Atlanta Falcons

New England Patriots over Miami Dolphins

Detroit Lions over Chicago Bears

Washington Football Team over Philadelphia Eagles

Las Vegas Raiders over Carolina Panthers

Indianapolis Colts over Jacksonville Jaguars

Baltimore Ravens over Cleveland Browns

Los Angeles Chargers over Cincinnati Bengals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers over New Orleans Saints

San Francisco 49ers over Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys over Los Angeles Rams

New York Giants over Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans over Denver Broncos

Check out the entire group's picks right here! 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

