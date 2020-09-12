Picking the NFL Week 1 - SI Team Publishers
Chris Russell
Need some help with your confidence pool? Looking for advice on who is going to win or lose every NFL Week 1 game? We have you covered here on SI.com with our NFL Publishers pick 'em pool.
In case you're confused, here's who I went with:
Kansas City Chiefs over Houston Texans
Minnesota Vikings over Green Bay Packers
Buffalo Bills over New York Jets
Seattle Seahawks over Atlanta Falcons
New England Patriots over Miami Dolphins
Detroit Lions over Chicago Bears
Washington Football Team over Philadelphia Eagles
Las Vegas Raiders over Carolina Panthers
Indianapolis Colts over Jacksonville Jaguars
Baltimore Ravens over Cleveland Browns
Los Angeles Chargers over Cincinnati Bengals
Tampa Bay Buccaneers over New Orleans Saints
San Francisco 49ers over Arizona Cardinals
Dallas Cowboys over Los Angeles Rams
New York Giants over Pittsburgh Steelers
Tennessee Titans over Denver Broncos
