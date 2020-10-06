Washington Football Stays Even in Super Bowl Odds, Where Do They Rank?

The Washington Football Team is (1-3), losers of three straight but with winnable games in the near future on the schedule. Suddenly, they think they have a shot at the NFC East.

If you win the division, you get a home playoff game and you have a chance to do the dance at the end of the season.

Here's the latest odds for them to win Super Bowl LV (55) in Tampa this year per Bet Online (www.BetOnline.ag).

The numbers represent the odds from last week (9/29) to this week (10/6), left to right.

Kansas City Chiefs 4/1 7/2

Baltimore Ravens 13/2 6/1

Seattle Seahawks 15/2 15/2

Green Bay Packers 10/1 17/2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14/1 12/1

Buffalo Bills 18/1 14/1

New Orleans Saints 16/1 14/1

Los Angeles Rams 28/1 20/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 18/1 22/1

Indianapolis Colts 25/1 25/1

San Francisco 49ers 16/1 25/1

Dallas Cowboys 20/1 28/1

Tennessee Titans 25/1 33/1

New England Patriots 25/1 35/1

Cleveland Browns 50/1 40/1

Chicago Bears 40/1 50/1

Philadelphia Eagles 66/1 50/1

Arizona Cardinals 25/1 60/1

Las Vegas Raiders 50/1 80/1

Minnesota Vikings 125/1 80/1

Atlanta Falcons 150/1 150/1

Carolina Panthers 300/1 150/1

Detroit Lions 100/1 150/1

Los Angeles Chargers 60/1 150/1

Cincinnati Bengals 300/1 200/1

Houston Texans 150/1 250/1

Denver Broncos 300/1 300/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 300/1 300/1

Miami Dolphins 300/1 500/1

New York Giants 1000/1 500/1

Washington Football Team 500/1 500/1

New York Jets 1000/1 2000/1

According to the boys in Vegas, the WFT are tied for the second worst odds in the league at the same 500/1 that they had last week. The only thing that changed was the Miami Dolphins dropping and the Giants somehow improving despite a tough loss to the Rams.

Because of the movement around them, Washington went from the third worst odds last week to the tie for second.

