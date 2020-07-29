Washington Football Team Shut Out of NFL Top-100

Two former Washington Football Team players that should have never been let go have made the NFL Top-100 list but absolutely ZERO current Washington players made the prestigious list, in voting that was announced in total Tuesday night.

Preston Smith (No. 63) starred with the Packers rebuilt defense last year with former Washington assistant coach Matt LaFleur running the show. Smith was developed by Washington's staff and was a good but inconsistent pass rusher over his first four years.

He improved in his work ethic and ability to stop the run on a consistent basis over his time with the burgundy and gold but was not going to get paid by Bruce Allen.

Speaking of not getting paid by the former President of the organization, nobody exemplifies that more than Kirk Cousins (No. 58), who led the Minnesota Vikings to a road playoff upset in New Orleans and absurdly received the franchise tag twice before leaving in free agency.

The Dallas Cowboys had six players make the top-100 list:

Jaylon Smith No. 88

Tyron Smith No. 78

Zack Martin No. 55

Amari Cooper No. 49

Dak Prescott No. 46

Ezekiel Elliott No. 24

The New York Giants had just one representative:

Saquon Barkley No. 31

The Philadelphia Eagles had volume late in the top-100 and ended up with five total representatives but Carson Wentz was not among them.

Brandon Brooks No. 98

Jason Kelce No. 94

Darius Slay No. 92

Zach Ertz No. 85

Fletcher Cox No. 73

A couple of free agents made the list: No. 60 Logan Ryan and No. 41 Jadeveon Clowney.

The Top 10 and Biggest Snubs were revealed here by NFL Network and the official order will be announced Wednesday night, but once again, Washington was not represented.

Last year - For 2019 - Trent Williams was No. 81. He of course did not play for Washington in 2019, because again, as you guessed it, Bruce Allen didn't pay him what he wanted.

Cousins was No. 78 entering the 2019 season.

Terry McLaurin was the only member of Washington's offense last year that could have arguably made it but falling short of one-thousand yards and a carousel at quarterback didn't help.

Matt Ioannidis certainly deserved consideration but sadly much of the NFL world doesn't realize how good he is.

Perhaps Chase Young will make it for next year?

Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621