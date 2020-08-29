SI.com
Washington Football
WFT Play of the Day - Chase Buries Logan

Chris Russell

It was a play that popped immediately. If you were there, it drew a whoa! 

That was my immediate reaction to Chase Young just burying a 6'6" 250 pound tight end. 

We wrote about both Young and Thomas in our practice report from Friday but while we still have complete media access, I figured we would profile one highlight  or one moment that nobody else gets to see. 

HOT READ: Washington Football Team Practice Report -Friday Aug. 28

Other reactions from reporters on the scene looked like this:

Chase Blow up Logan
WashingtonFootball.com

He's for real. Very for real. Every day now you start to see impactful plays. We saw it at the end of practice Monday in goal line drills. 

Tuesday he had a couple of flashes. 

Friday he served notice. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

