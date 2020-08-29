WFT Play of the Day - Chase Buries Logan

It was a play that popped immediately. If you were there, it drew a whoa!

That was my immediate reaction to Chase Young just burying a 6'6" 250 pound tight end.

We wrote about both Young and Thomas in our practice report from Friday but while we still have complete media access, I figured we would profile one highlight or one moment that nobody else gets to see.

Other reactions from reporters on the scene looked like this:

WashingtonFootball.com

He's for real. Very for real. Every day now you start to see impactful plays. We saw it at the end of practice Monday in goal line drills.

Tuesday he had a couple of flashes.

Friday he served notice.

