WFT Play of the Day - Chase Buries Logan
Chris Russell
It was a play that popped immediately. If you were there, it drew a whoa!
That was my immediate reaction to Chase Young just burying a 6'6" 250 pound tight end.
We wrote about both Young and Thomas in our practice report from Friday but while we still have complete media access, I figured we would profile one highlight or one moment that nobody else gets to see.
HOT READ: Washington Football Team Practice Report -Friday Aug. 28
Other reactions from reporters on the scene looked like this:
He's for real. Very for real. Every day now you start to see impactful plays. We saw it at the end of practice Monday in goal line drills.
Tuesday he had a couple of flashes.
Friday he served notice.
Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621