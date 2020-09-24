5 Keys to a Washington Football Team Take Down of the Brown(s)

Second verse, not same as the first.

Sunday’s Week 2 game against Arizona gave fans a taste of what to expect when the Washington Football Team plays an opponent that is firing on all cylinders and has a potential MVP candidate. This team just cannot afford to continue to fall behind against those type of teams.

The offensive line forced quarterback Dwayne Haskins into bad throws killing drives. Then there was the back end of the defense that couldn’t decide if they wanted to communicate or act like a divorce couple neglecting the need for counseling to save their marriage.

Luckily—in Week 3—they are facing a team in the Cleveland Browns just as dysfunctional on the field as they are. Washington heads to Cleveland looking to chip a little bit away at their losing record against the Browns (33-12-1). Thought Washington is 3-1 against Cleveland since 1999.

As with the last two weeks, there is not enough talent to win on talent alone. They will need to do this together. Insert Avengers assemble joke here.

Here are my five keys to a Washington victory in Cleveland on Sunday.

Be the Hunt(er), Not the Hunt(ed): Running back Nick Chub is unquestionably the lead back in Cleveland. But he is not the one to be concerned about. Kareem Hunt this season has only 23 carries in this young season but is averaging 6.9 yards per carry. He has also been targeted 8 times. Something that Chubb does not see as much of. Hunt is also used more in 7+ yards to go situations racking up 69.5% of his snaps in that role. On average Hunt’s average yardage to go is 8.1 and converting 42.5% of them into first downs.

Stopping Kareem Hunt in key long yardage situations could determine to be pivotal moments Washington’s defense will need to get the offense going late in the game.

Go, Go Gadget Gibson: Offensive coordinator Scott Turner and head coach Ron Rivera talked throughout training camp that rookie running back Antonio Gibson was learning select plays from both the running back and wide receiver playbook. They want to use him as if he were Inspector Gadget. Extremely versatile and forces defenses to guess how he will be used.

Gibson saw his snap percentage jump from 25.7% in Week 1 to 65.2% in Week 2. However, Gibson has only been targeted a total of 4 times through 2 games. Adding in his rushing attempts, they have attempted to get him the ball a total of 26 times.

Cleveland will present an opportunity to start getting Gibson more involved in the passing game. Playing a softer zone over the middle then both Arizona and Philadelphia will allow Haskins to find Gibson with more space.

Teams area already aware that Logan Thomas will be targeted at least 6 times, most of it being over the middle. Getting Gibson involved in slant routes out of the back field will open more space for Thomas to get open and allow for bigger chunk pass plays to be available.

Zoned Out Crossings: No, this is not another crappy band you have never heard of.

During their game against the Cincinnati Bengals, you either saw a lot of man-to-man robber coverage or cover two zone by Cleveland. While in those defensive schemes they left plenty of cushion for the Bengals’ tight ends and slot receivers.

To negate any coverage sacks, Washington will need to rely on Steven Sims, Jr., Logan Thomas, and either Dontrelle Inman or Antonio Gandy-Golden to make quick work of their routes and find the soft spots. Washington should not stray away—either—from having wide receiver Terry McLaurin running slant routes who always finds a way to turn these opportunities into a high YAC (yards after catch) rate. Steven Sims, Jr., if healthy, should also find the end zone for the first time this year in this scenario.

Running a lot of crossing and slant routes will also allow for Washington to move the ball down the field methodically, prevent the offensive line from getting abused, and allow the pass rushers to recharge on the sideline.

Diligence of Discipline: Baker Mayfield is not Kyler Murray. But that doesn’t mean that he can’t hurt Washington with his legs if given the opportunity.

Far too often against the Cardinals, there were defensive linemen that overshot a contain assignment and cut into the running back when they should have been protecting against Murray keeping it.

Additionally, the defensive backs need to be disciplined in their assignments and communication. There have been too many deep ball completions and touchdowns scored due to blown assignments. Odell Beckham, Jr. might have regressed some, but he is still a threat to streak down the field and catch an 80-yard touchdown pass in stride.

Finally, enough with the bad special teams penalties. Cam Sims was hit with an illegal block in the back penalty on the opening kick-off which set them back inside their own 10-yard line. Then on the proceeding punt to complete Washington’s first drive, Khaleke Hudson was flagged for an offensive holding adding 10-yards to the end of the punt giving Arizona great starting field position.

Stay disciplined and Washington will give themselves a chance to win their first road game of the year.

So Fresh and So Clean, Clean…Pockets: I’m sorry Ms. Jackson (hoooo), but the offensive line hasn’t been for real.

For two week they look like they have been wearing skates instead of cleats, especially in the first half of both games. With Brandon Scherff now on IR for at least three weeks, Wes Schweitzer will be the next man up. Left tackle Geron Christian, Sr. will also need to figure out how to stop getting beat on speed moves to his outside. You could start laying a foundation to a commercial building with his feet the way they resemble cement bricks.

Defensive linemen Myles Garrett and Sheldon Richardson will be relentless when it comes to making Haskins uncomfortable every play possible. A clean pocket will allow for Haskins to step into throws which will prevent the ball from going all over the place. Most of the time.

Points will need to be scored to keep up. The only way to do that is to make sure the offensive line’s roses…errrr, pockets don’t smell like woo, woo, woo.

Game Prediction: The Washington Football Team defense will be hungry to prove that giving up 30 points last week was a fluke. Baker Mayfield is not as mobile as Kyler Murray, but the talent around him might be better. Cornerback Kendall Fuller also looks to be ready to play his first game in burgundy and gold since 2017 which could lead to some flexibility in the secondary.

The game will come down to a game in the trenches on both sides of the ball. This is how Washington wins. Not necessarily because of their offensive line. But because their defensive line finds the same type of disruptive chaos they had in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The offense might have to go the length of the field for at least one score, but short fields will be their friends again. Washington will find a way to take care of business for their first road win of the season and get back above .500.

Washington 24 Cleveland 20

Game Info: Time: 1:00 PM EST – First Energy Stadium; Cleveland, OH

TV: FOX; Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman, Laura Okmin

Radio: The Team 980, ESPN 630, 105.9 WMAL; Julie Donaldson, Bram Weinstein, DeAngelo Hall

Spread: CLE -7.0; O/U 43.5

