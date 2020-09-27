SI.com
Washington Football
Bad News From Cleveland for Washington

Chris Russell

Cleveland, Ohio:

Life was pretty good for a change for the Washington Football Team after one quarter today here in Cleveland and then the roof collapsed. 

Matt Ioannidis was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game by the team. 

Then Chase Young was lost for the rest of the game with a groin injury. 

To add insult and disaster to injury, Dwayne Haskins then threw a high pass intended for Logan Thomas with Washington driving. It was intercepted by Karl Joseph, who ran it back over 40 yards and quickly thereafter, Nick Chubb was bouncing off of tacklers on his way into the end zone for a go-ahead score . 

The sudden reversal of fortune for Washington continued just after our initial post. 

As if that wasn't bad enough, Haskins was picked again. This one appeared to be a horrible decision, throw and read. Cleveland quickly scored afterwards. 

The Browns currently lead the Washington Football Team 17-7 at the end of the first half. 

Updating: Chase Young is on the sidelines in street clothes for the rest of the game. Haven't seen Ioannidis yet. 

Chris Russell