Brandon Scherff Injured

Brandon Scherff, who is making just over $15 million on the one-year franchise tag this year, got his ankle and lower right leg rolled up on late in the first half of Sunday's debacle of a first half for the Washington Football Team in Arizona.

Week 2 Halftime Report - Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals The Washington Football Team was looking to carry the momentum they built in the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles into the first half against the Arizona Cardinals. And they came out flat. The offensive line continues to be an issue with Geron Christian, Sr. getting pushed around for the second consecutive week.

If you're squeamish, cover your eyes.

Scherff had to be helped off the field with a lot of help and then reportedly limped back to the locker room in Arizona as the half was expiring.

Scherff is questionable to return to the game, which I suppose is good news that he wasn't immediately ruled out.

Wes Schweitzer replaced Scherff and started the second half at right guard for Washington.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com.