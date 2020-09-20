SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsGM ReportGamingGame DayBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Brandon Scherff Injured

Chris Russell

Brandon Scherff, who is making just over $15 million on the one-year franchise tag this year, got his ankle and lower right leg rolled up on late in the first half of Sunday's debacle of a first half for the Washington Football Team in Arizona. 

Week 2 Halftime Report - Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals

The Washington Football Team was looking to carry the momentum they built in the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles into the first half against the Arizona Cardinals. And they came out flat. The offensive line continues to be an issue with Geron Christian, Sr. getting pushed around for the second consecutive week.

If you're squeamish, cover your eyes.  

Scherff had to be helped off the field with a lot of help and then reportedly limped back to the locker room in Arizona as the half was expiring. 

Scherff is questionable to return to the game, which I suppose is good news that he wasn't immediately ruled out. 

Wes Schweitzer replaced Scherff and started the second half at right guard for Washington. 

Join "Burgundy & Gold Forever + now and get exclusive access available only to members and Sports Illustrated Magazine for free!

https://www.si.com/nfl/washingtonfootball/burgundy-and-gold-forever-plus/

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 2 Halftime Report - Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals

Washington Football Team continues to struggle out of the gate leading to a 20-0 Arizona Cardinals lead at the half.

Alan Lepore

Official Week 2 Inactives - Washington Football Team @ Arizona Cardinals

Here are the official inactives as we close in on a Week 2 matchup between the Washington Football Team & Arizona Cardinals.

Alan Lepore

Dan & Tanya Snyder Not in Arizona, Fuller Reportedly Out

The Washington Football Team's lead physician has issued a statement on Dan & Tanya Snyder plus word on Kendall Fuller.

Chris Russell

WFT Gameday Audio Rewind

Rewinding on the fallout from a huge week one win for the Washington Football Team w/ FOX's Sara Walsh, Howard Balzer & more!

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team Gameday Nuggets

A few Washington Football Team Gameday Nuggets of information for you as the team made a few moves + the future of Kyle Smith.

Chris Russell

Chandler is Coming!

The Eagles pass rush is good but was also missing two key ingredients. They still sacked Dwayne Haskins three times. Chandler Jones might do that by himself.

George Carmi

Lunch with Lepore - Week 2 Washington Football Team Preview

What will it take for the Washington Football Team to ground the Arizona Cardinals? All that and a rundown of the Week 2 schedule.

Alan Lepore

Washington Football Team & Realism

A week one win was nice but you must walk away with a realistic view of what it meant and what's ahead.

IvanLambert

by

ChrisRussell

Holcomb Out, Fuller To Play?

The final injury report for the Washington Football Team and Arizona Cardinals is in and now there's growing concern for Kendall Fuller

Chris Russell

It's Jordan Reed Time in SF for 49ers vs. Jets

https://twitter.com/PFF_Fantasy/status/1307061922106404865?s=20

Chris Russell