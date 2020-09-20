Brandon Scherff Injured
Chris Russell
Brandon Scherff, who is making just over $15 million on the one-year franchise tag this year, got his ankle and lower right leg rolled up on late in the first half of Sunday's debacle of a first half for the Washington Football Team in Arizona.
If you're squeamish, cover your eyes.
Scherff had to be helped off the field with a lot of help and then reportedly limped back to the locker room in Arizona as the half was expiring.
Scherff is questionable to return to the game, which I suppose is good news that he wasn't immediately ruled out.
Wes Schweitzer replaced Scherff and started the second half at right guard for Washington.
