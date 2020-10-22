SI.com
Washington Football
Dallas Cowboys vs.  Washington Football Team "Crossover Thursday"

Chris Russell

The Washington Football Team and Ron Rivera made a huge deal out of the current four-game stretch that they are in. 

Four conference games and three straight in the division with their bye week nestled in between. 

So far, they are (0-2) and now sit at (1-1) in the NFC Least, losers of five straight and the heat is being cranked up on ol' "Riverboat Ron" Rivera.

Luckily (maybe) a more dysfunctional outfit comes to FedExField this Sunday at 1 ET for a week seven showdown.

The division leading Dallas Cowboys are coming. The Cowboys are coming. 

Landon McCool, the co-host of "Locked on Cowboys" and Chris Russell, the host of "Locked on Washington Football Team" got together for our weekly "Crossover Thursday" special where we spend time together breaking down the game from each side and pick the winner. 

Among the issues covered on the Cowboys side:

1. Is Mike Nolan's defensive scheme too complicated? 

2. Ezekiel Elliott or bust?

For the Washington segment, Landon asks about:

1. The WFT QB love triangle,

2. Antonio Gibson's impact & what to look for there.

3. The up-and-down nature of Jack Del Rio's defense.

We both offered a prediction on the game at the very end of the podcast and you might be surprised at what we both said! 

For more Cowboys coverage, please check out Mike Fisher and his crew who cover the Boys like a glove and the Dallas sports scene as well. 

For every NFL team's daily podcast, including Marcus Mosher & Landon McCool on the Cowboys and Russell on the WFT, check this out via the Locked on Podcast Network. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

