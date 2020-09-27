SI.com
Washington Football
Dwayne Haskins Remains the WFT QB

Chris Russell

Cleveland, Ohio

A return to Ohio was not what the doctor ordered for Dwayne Haskins and the Washington Football Team. 

Columbus, Ohio and The Ohio State University is 144 miles away from FirstEnergy Stadium on the banks of Lake Erie. 

At times on Sunday, Haskins looked like he was one-thousand miles away from being a great starting quarterback like he was for Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes.

A very poor performance with a couple of good moments was not going to be enough for Ron Rivera to pull the plug, which some fans and pundits are and were hoping for. 

"The way I see it, he's barely through his rookie year," the Washington Head Coach added. 

Haskins threw three interceptions on Sunday and it should have been four, if not for rookie Isaiah Wright knocking a would be pick away. 

"They all bothered me. He knows better," Rivera said after the 34-20 loss to the now (2-1) Browns. 

Interception No. 1: This is just a bad overthrow primarily but it was a tight window and the defender was right on Logan Thomas' hip. He doesn't get a whole lot of separation to begin with. 

Interception No. 2: This was bad because of the lockdown from Haskins' eyes. 

Interception No. 3: This was probably the worst of the three for me. 

These mistakes were killers because they led to three touchdowns directly as I noted here. 

I've consistently said when asked that Dwayne Haskins needs to play through these games and bad moments. It doesn't take a genius to figure that out. 

Many are already wanting to bury him. I don't play like that. Neither does Ron Rivera, which is why you hired him. To develop a young team that was partially built but needed at least a year before they were absolutely ready to earn wins like Sunday. 

They aren't and they didn't but that doesn't change the fact that Rivera is right for being patient. Haskins was somewhat defiant after the loss saying "talk is just talk" and that the quarterback room is a tight knit group that is already working on how they can fix things. 

That means Haskins has to play. Rivera knows that. I know that. Kyle Allen and Alex Smith know that. Ken Zampese and Scott Turner know that and so should you. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

Comments

