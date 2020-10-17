It's game on for fans at FedExField next Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

You could see this coming at some point. It was very odd that the Washington Football Team had already announced that they would not be hosting fans during the entirety of the 2020 season.

The press release in August was strangely worded because it sent two different messages as I pointed out then.

NO fans at FedExField in 2020

FedExField has a listed capacity of 82.500 so if that number is the one they are using to determine how many fans can attend, 10% should be 8.250.

Last week, immediate family was allowed to attend the miserable loss in the rain to the Los Angeles Rams. Perhaps because of the forecast, only a couple of hundred people were in the stands

Governor Hogan's office released more information here.

