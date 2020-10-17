SI.com
Fans are Coming Back to FedExField

Chris Russell

It's game on for fans at FedExField next Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. 

You could see this coming at some point. It was very odd that the Washington Football Team had already announced that they would not be hosting fans during the entirety of the  2020 season. 

The press release in August was strangely worded because it sent two different messages as I pointed out then. 

NO fans at FedExField in 2020

FedExField has a listed capacity of 82.500 so if that number is the one they are using to determine how many fans can attend, 10% should be 8.250. 

Last week, immediate family was allowed to attend the miserable loss in the rain to the Los Angeles Rams. Perhaps because of the forecast, only a couple of hundred people were in the stands

Family Only FedExField Rams
Chris Russell

Governor Hogan's office released more information here. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

