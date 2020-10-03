Five Key Matchups That Will Determine a win Versus Baltimore

With Washington losing their two straight games this past Sunday, the early season matchup against the Baltimore Ravens becomes much more critical. Head coach Ron Rivera has emphasized that what he's doing here (in Washington) is a long-term build and development; it is not necessarily about the outcome of this year's games. However, the purpose of competing is for the opportunity to win, so Rivera's messaging can come across as mixed. Baltimore will be a tough task Sunday, the Ravens will be eager to put that bad loss to the Kansas City Chiefs behind them when they take on the Washington Football Team. In turn, I look at five key matchups for Washington that will determine a win against the Ravens.

5. Running Back Antonio Gibson versus Baltimore Front Seven

Antonio Gibson's importance to Washington's offense has become increasingly evident as the weeks begin to accumulate. On the year, Gibson has 31 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns. He has not been utilized much in the passing game, only six catches, but that should change this week. The Ravens allowed five catches to Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who gained 70 yards on those receptions. Sure, we cannot expect the same results with the lower-tier quarterback and offensive coordinator in Washington. Still, the play-design will be the key as they begin to feature Gibson as a versatile weapon for this offense.

4. Wide Receiver Isaiah Wright vs. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey

Isaiah Wright came on strong in his debut in Cleveland. He only had five total touches for 30 yards, but he showcased an element of fluidity and comfortability in Washington's offense that, moving forward, can benefit quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Assuming receiver Steven Sims snap count will be limited again offensively, Wright will have quite a few matchups against cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who just signed a five-year contract extension worth $97.85 million on Thursday.

Humphrey, due to the injury of slot cornerback Tavon Young, should have mixed duties on the outside and in place of Young. According to Pro Football Focus, since 2017, Humphrey has earned an 88 PFF grade, forcing 65 incompletions and has only allowed 50 percent completion. So, Wright has a challenging task ahead of him.

3. QB Dwayne Haskins versus Ravens Defensive Line

Haskins will likely be on the top five for the entire season, just for your information. This week, the Ravens defensive line presents an interesting challenge for the young quarterback. The talent is there; they have an experienced defensive line and can pressure the quarterback. However, according to team rankings, they have only six sacks on the season and a 4.8 sack percentage, which is 21st in the NFL. Baltimore's defense that Haskins will face is the first where their sack percentage ranks outside of the top 14 in the NFL.

This is a test for Dwayne because, even though his offensive line has not been the best this season, he has also take unnecessary sacks at the same time. There will be moments in this game when the Ravens defense will naturally create some pressure on Haskins, but how does Haskins play when the time is there for him to throw? Can he eliminate the potential of negative plays when it is in his control? Can he make plays downfield, or even hit the checkdown options when appropriate? These things will be important this week, especially.

2. QB Lamar Jackson vs. Washington Defensive Line

Defensive End Chase Young may have challenged this thought if he was playing Sunday, but undoubtedly Lamar Jackson will be the best player on the field. His elusivity and escapability from the pocket will install fear for most defensive coordinators and their players. For Washington's defensive line, it is all about crashing the pocket against Lamar Jackson and not creating any opportunities to escape the pocket.

Jackson has already been sacked ten times this season, and none of the defenses he has faced are better than the Football Team's sack percentage, which is second in the league. Jackson has 32 carries on the season for 182 yards, with a mix of designed runs and scrambles in there. There is no doubt Jackson will get his yards on the ground, but if Washington can eliminate one aspect of how he gets his rushing yards, they win this specific matchup.

1. Baltimore OC Greg Roman vs. Washington DC Jack Del Rio

Greg Roman is one of the better offensive coordinators in the NFL, especially when it comes to scheming games with an elite mobile quarterback in his tool shed. Though Baltimore is 23rd in yards offensively, in 2019, they were second in the NFL, and in 2018 they finished ninth. If you want to trackback to 2011, the start of his coordinating career, he has had the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills as a top ten rush offense each season. The bottom line, he knows what he is doing. So does Del Rio, though, which is why this matchup is the most important of the day. Del Rio comes into this week boasting the sixth-best defense in yards allowed.

The Football Team has the 22nd ranked rush defense, so there is a significant imbalance in what Washington defends best statistically. The key here will be getting off to a great start because the second and third quarters is where Washington defense has performed best on all fronts. Del Rio must give the sense to Roman of needing to abandon the run to move the ball. The Ravens offense is full of top-tier athletes, receiver Marquise Brown and running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins will create additional headaches for Del Rio. However, talent aside, Washington's defense has shown competency and appears to be well-coached three weeks into the season.

Jamual Forrest has been a freelance sports journalist for four years, covering the Washington Football Team and can be heard as a co-host on The Hog Sty Network's "The Hog Sty" podcast. Additionally, Jamual contributes to The Hog Sty Network and SB Nation's Hogs Haven. You can follow Jamual on Twitter at @LetMualTellit and see his Washington Football Team film breakdowns here.