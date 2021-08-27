GAMEDAY: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick & Washington Key To Success Vs. Ravens

Washington plays its preseason finale at home against Baltimore and looks to establish an identity.

The Washington Football Team plays its third and final preseason game Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens. The last Beltway Bowl actually counted, with the Ravens defeating Washington 31-17 in Week 4 last season. The two teams have has played each other every preseason since 2016, with the Ravens yet to lose.

Baltimore is also looking to make some history, albeit the preseason kind. The Ravens are currently tied with the 1959-62 Green Bay Packers with 19 consecutive preseason wins, the longest streak NFL history.

While the Ravens are staring at a dubious NFL record, WFT quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and the starting offense are hoping to score the team's first touchdown this preseason. Head coach Ron Rivera and his staff also have several decisions to make about the upcoming 53-man roster.

RECORDS: Washington Football Team (1-1), Ravens (2-0)

ODDS: Baltimore is 3.5-point favorites and the line is a 32-point total over/under.

BETTING TRENDS: Washington is 0-2 against the spread this preseason.

FUN FACT: Undrafted rookie running back Jaret Patterson has the fourth most rushing yards in the NFL this preseason.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Second-year wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden keeps proving why he might just deserve a roster spot. The former Liberty receiver led Washington in receiving yards (38) and was tied for the most catches (3) against the Bengals last week. He's been contributing more with each preseason game, and looks like he could bring that "value" Rivera wants in his players.

A WELCOME ADDITION: Don't expect any WFT teams recovering from injury to play Saturday.

WASHINGTON KEY TO SUCCESS: Fitzpatrick and Washington's starting offense needs to score a touchdown. The starters haven't found the end zone in six series this preseason. Offensive success this season will be measured in TDs and limiting three-and-outs.

GAME TIME: 6 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug. 28

LOCATION: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

TV/RADIO: NBC4, NBC Sports Washington, WTEM 980 AM, WMAL 105.9 FM, ESPN 630 AM

THE FINAL WORD: "I think the players know," Rivera said about Washington's starting quarterback decision. "So for us, let's stick to our schedule, the schedule that we have set and everything's ready to roll."