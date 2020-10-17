Holy Moses: "The Division is Wide the Hell Open!"

Washington Football Fans know that this team is not good. They're (1-4), losers of four straight and have allowed 30 or more points in four straight games.

Some of that is not on the defense but the strength of the team has been a disappointment so far.

The starting quarterback has already been benched and kicked to the chateau bow-wow as the No. 3 and reportedly would like a new home.

Everything that could go wrong in the offseason pretty much did.

COVID ruined a desperately needed OTA program, Amari Cooper said no thanks, the head coach was diagnosed with cancer, the Washington Post simply will not stop taking an axe to Dan Snyder's knees, executives were fired, the name and logo was changed, owners are fighting and suing each other, a star running back decided his anger was more important than his career and the team, a future hall-of-famer was cut on the eve of week one and the first receiver they signed in free agency got popped for five charges, including three felonies.

Let's see. Did I miss anything?

Yet here they are. At 1-4, yes, but with a chance to compete for and still win the division and a very outside shot of qualifying for the extra NFC playoff spot.

Most fans and even myself cringe at the notion that winning the division, making the playoffs and hosting a postseason game in January is the No. 1 goal.

Haskins Back at Practice, Scherff off I-R

Development of talent and understanding what you are at the very foundation is more important, right?

Yes. It is.

However, what if you can do both at the same time?

If the Washington Football Team can win two-of-the-next-three against the Giants (twice) and the Dallas Cowboys (without Dak Prescott), they would be 3-5 at the midway point of the season.

They would also be 3-1 in the division with a win over Philadelphia, Dallas and New York or two wins over the Giants, if again, they can go 2-1 in this stretch.

"You play divisional opponents, you want to win those games," Morgan Moses said to reporters this week (video above).

Yes, you do. For all the right reasons. Win them if you can while you're evaluating for the future.

As long as you don't fool yourself and make a big trade or two (unlikely) at the deadline because you think you're one player away or good enough to be anything more than a .500 or sub .500 division winner.

Players want to win. Coaches want to win. Sometimes at almost any cost. They don't want to rebuild. They don't want to "Tank for Trevor."

"I don't really see it as a rebuilding year from my standpoint because the division is wide the hell open," Moses said.

Music to almost nobody's ears that roots for the Washington Football Team.

Many want to lose as many games as possible to get as high of a draft pick as they can, now that the book is in on Dwayne Haskins.

That's a great thing for us to say on radio and in print. It's not something you say in an NFL locker room or building because they' are not putting their bodies through hell to lose on purpose.

It's just not happening. Nor should it. Management has to find a way to balance the now and the future.

There's no guarantees even if you lose on purpose that you'll get what you want anyway, so why do it? I've never understood that mentality but here's what you can do.

Play the games. Try and win them. Don't make any significant additions at the deadline. Try and find a diamond in the rough or two at the bottom of your roster and hit the ground running in 2021.

If you do it that way, you satisfy as many items of interest as you possibly can.

Take your shot. Don't do anything stupid and see what happens.

That's what I believe the Washington Football Team is doing and I have no major problem with that, even if it doesn't ultimately work out.

