Is Washington's Del Rio Devising a Great D?

ASHBURN, Va. - Jack Del Rio doesn't have much patience or tolerance for looking ahead ... or sometimes, even looking back.

But hhis week serves as a good chance to crow for Del Rio, the Washington Football Team defensive coordinator. His defense in essence pitched a shutout the last time out against the Cowboys. They did allow three points but that field goal was set up by a 67-yard kickoff return.

Del Rio's pass defense is No. 1 in the NFL at 185.9 yards per game, despite only being 14th in the league in pass yards per play.

So, in this "Locked on WFT'' podcast, we dish with Del Rio and also hear from Chase Young who is having a good but not great rookie season so far. ... according to his own mother.

READ MORE: Chase Young's Mom is His No. 1 Critic

Young could really benefit from a break-out sack game on Sunday against the Giants to make his numbers pop more - and to help lead to a victory.

He only has 2.5 sacks in the five-plus games that he's played, which is totally fine, but many are waiting for that signature game against Andrew Thomas and the Giants, who are allowed a sack every 8.4% of pass attempts, which is 25th in the NFL.

In our daily Google News updates, we provide some keys to a Washington Football win over 'Big Blue' on Sunday.

We also have the final update on injuries right here for the WFT. For New York, Devonta Freeman and corner Ryan Lewis are out.

Thanks for reading and thanks for listening to the "Locked on Washington'' podcast!