SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Is Washington's Del Rio Devising a Great D?

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - Jack Del Rio doesn't have much patience or tolerance for looking ahead ... or sometimes, even looking back. 

But hhis week serves as a good chance to crow for Del Rio, the Washington Football Team defensive coordinator. His defense in essence pitched a shutout the last time out against the Cowboys. They did allow three points but that field goal was set up by a 67-yard kickoff return. 

Del Rio's pass defense is No. 1 in the NFL at 185.9 yards per game, despite only being 14th in the league in pass yards per play. 

So, in this "Locked on WFT'' podcast, we dish with Del Rio and also hear from Chase Young who is having a good but not great rookie season so far. ... according to his own mother.

READ MORE: Chase Young's Mom is His No. 1 Critic

Young could really benefit from a break-out sack game on Sunday against the Giants to make his numbers pop more - and to help lead to a victory.

He only has 2.5 sacks in the five-plus games that he's played, which is totally fine, but many are waiting for that signature game against Andrew Thomas and the Giants, who are allowed a sack every 8.4% of pass attempts, which is 25th in the NFL. 

In our daily Google News updates, we provide some keys to a Washington Football win over 'Big Blue' on Sunday. 

We also have the final update on injuries right here for the WFT. For New York, Devonta Freeman and corner Ryan Lewis are out. 

Thanks for reading and thanks for listening to the "Locked on Washington'' podcast!

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Final Injury/Practice Report - NYG Next Up for WFT!

The Washington Football Team finished off on-field preparation for Sunday's NFC East battle with the 1-7 New York Giants.

Chris Russell

Locked on Washington: X-and-O Preview of Giants

Locked on Washington: X-and-O Preview of Sunday's NFL Week 9 Meeting With The Giants

Chris Russell

Report Card: Chase Young's Mom is His No. 1 Washington Critic

Chase Young has been good so far for the Washington Football Team. Maybe not great and his Mom is apparently noticing.

Chris Russell

Washington Injury Update: Mixed Bag for NY

Thursday's injury and practice report for the Washington Football Team and New York Giants took a few interesting turns.

Chris Russell

LISTEN: Locked on Washington With QB Allen & McLaurin

There's a lot going on as the Washington Football Team returns to work, finds a new leader and experiences some decent health news

Chris Russell

WR Sims Is Back - And Big - for Washington

WR Steven Sims Jr. returned to practice on Wednesday and could potentially be added to the roster for Sunday, a big Washington boost if he does.

Chris Russell

Locked on Washington: The Giants are Next - No Bore

The NFL trade deadline was a bore but hopefully the Giants & WFT will entertain this Sunday.

Chris Russell

Terry McLaurin Voted Washington Team Captain

Terry McLaurin was voted by his teammates a new captain after the bye week break to replace Landon Collins.

Chris Russell

Washington Practice Report - Back to Work for Giants Game

After no full practices for about 12 days, the Washington Football Team is back at it on Wednesday to prepare for the Giants

Chris Russell

WRs Pettis & Ginn are Free; Should WFT Jump?

Dante Pettis turned out to be a bust in San Francisco with Kyle Shanahan. Ted Ginn Jr. has extensive experience with Ron Rivera Should the WFT roll the dice?

Chris Russell