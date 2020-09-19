SI.com
Washington Football
Lunch with Lepore - Week 2 Washington Football Team Preview

Alan Lepore

We are just over 24 hours away from kick-off of the Washington Football Team and the Arizona Cardinals in Phoenix Arizona.

Washington is coming off of a 17 point comeback win with 27 unanswered points scored against the Philadelphia Eagles. Arizona is coming off of a comeback win of their own against the San Francisco 49ers being down 10-0 and winning 24-20.

Arizona is now a 7 point favorite heading into the game where the line has bounced between Washington being a 6 and 7 point underdog.

HOT READ: Enemy Intel - Arizona Cardinals vs. WFT

On this week's Lunch with Lepore, I look at the 5 keys of what it will take for Washington to deliver another upset.

I discuss Geron Christain, Sr. and Wes Martin's horrific play, stopping the NFL's newest dynamic duo, which of quarterback Dwayne Haskins targets should be prominent, and a final score prediction.

HOT READ: Five Key Matchups That Will Determine a Win a WFT Win in Arizona

Additionally, I talk about the broadcast team's first called game together and rundown the entire slate of NFL game for Sunday and Monday.

Be sure to catch Lunch with Lepore every Friday live on Twitter and Periscope where fans questions will be answered in real time.

Game Info: Time: 4:00 PM EST – State Farm Stadium; Glendale, AZ

TV: Fox; Radio: The Team 980 AM

AZ -7.0; O/U 46.5

HOT READ: Holcomb Out, Fuller To Play?

HOT READ: Washington Football Team & Realism

Alan Lepore joins "Washington Football" on SI.com, while still doing outstanding work as an editor/writer at FullPressCoverage.com or @FPC_Redskins. You can follow him on Twitter @AlanLepore or on instagram @leporealan. Alan is a Villanova University MPA Nonprofit Management candidate and is a fundraising/development professional. 

