Lunch with Lepore - Week 2 Washington Football Team Preview

We are just over 24 hours away from kick-off of the Washington Football Team and the Arizona Cardinals in Phoenix Arizona.

Washington is coming off of a 17 point comeback win with 27 unanswered points scored against the Philadelphia Eagles. Arizona is coming off of a comeback win of their own against the San Francisco 49ers being down 10-0 and winning 24-20.

Arizona is now a 7 point favorite heading into the game where the line has bounced between Washington being a 6 and 7 point underdog.

On this week's Lunch with Lepore, I look at the 5 keys of what it will take for Washington to deliver another upset.

I discuss Geron Christain, Sr. and Wes Martin's horrific play, stopping the NFL's newest dynamic duo, which of quarterback Dwayne Haskins targets should be prominent, and a final score prediction.

Additionally, I talk about the broadcast team's first called game together and rundown the entire slate of NFL game for Sunday and Monday.

Game Info: Time: 4:00 PM EST – State Farm Stadium; Glendale, AZ

TV: Fox; Radio: The Team 980 AM

AZ -7.0; O/U 46.5

