Official Inactives & Gameday Notes - WFT vs. Ravens

Here are the official inactives for the Washington Football Team as they host Week 4 at FedExField against the Baltimore Ravens, a team that has gradually taken hold of their home state in this territorial battle of the beltways.

No surprises for Washington with Alex Smith having been inactive in all four games so far, Steven Sims Jr. and Chase Young were ruled out on Friday and Cole Holcomb has now missed the last three games.

That means this guy is officially active as had been reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

For the Ravens, who are coming off a bad Monday night beatdown to the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs - they are without the following players.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley and two defensive linemen, Derek Wolfe and Justin Madubuike.

Wolfe is a starter on their rebuilt defensive line.

