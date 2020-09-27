Official Inactives - Washington Football Team @ Cleveland Browns
Chris Russell
Cleveland, Ohio:
As we approach kickoff between the Washington Football Team and the Cleveland Browns - here are the official inactives for both teams.
For Washington:
Kendall Fuller IS ACTIVE!
Alex Smith
Danny Johnson
Bryce Love
Cole Holcomb
David Sharpe
Saahdiq Charles
James Smith-Williams
For the Cleveland Browns:
Denzel Ward IS ACTIVE
