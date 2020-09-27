Official Inactives - Washington Football Team @ Cleveland Browns

Cleveland, Ohio:

As we approach kickoff between the Washington Football Team and the Cleveland Browns - here are the official inactives for both teams.

For Washington:



Kendall Fuller IS ACTIVE!

Alex Smith

Danny Johnson

Bryce Love

Cole Holcomb

David Sharpe

Saahdiq Charles

James Smith-Williams

For the Cleveland Browns:

Denzel Ward IS ACTIVE

