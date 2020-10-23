Official, Official: Washington Welcoming Back Fans For Giants

Jason Wright said it earlier this week and now it's a lock - as much as anything can be in 2020.

A limited number of fans are going to be allowed to return to FedExField for the first home game after the bye, November 8th against the New York Giants.

The key points in the official announcement from the organization are these:

The team is only allowing a "limited number of Season Ticket (Gold) Members at FedExField."

The first thing that went through my mind is that whatever the number turns out to be, it will be the first time that I've ever been at a game where presumably most of the crowd will be Washington Football fans.

Why? Season ticket holders are die-hard fans and it is very unlikely that these fans are going to spin-off these limited amount of tickets onto the secondary market.

"We take our responsibility to protect our staff, players, fans, and the community seriously," said Jason Wright, Washington Football Team President via the team statement.

"Since the beginning of the season, we worked in close coordination with Prince George's County health officials to monitor and assess the possibility of welcoming fans. We are thrilled to host some of our Season Ticket Members at the Giants game on November 8th and hope to welcome more fans through the FedExField gates in the near future."

FedExField hosts 80+ thousand fans at full capacity so there will be plenty of spacing and distancing.

The team initially announced in August that they would not have fans all season long, which was a more than curious announcement.

Last week, Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland announce that FedExField and the Baltimore Ravens would be allowed to host up to 10% of capacity so roughly eight-thousand for Washington but Prince George's County has different and much stricter guidelines.

The announcement said "all ticket inventory will be limited to the lower level of the stadium and a limited number of Suites. Season Ticket Members will have the exclusive opportunity to access tickets for the game on November 8th. Members will have access to purchase tickets in separate digital windows, based on Season Ticket Member tenure, beginning on October 27th and ending on October 30th."

