Official Week 1 Inactives - Eagles @ Washington Football Team

The official inactives for both teams are in as we approach kickoff.

Now the projected starters for the Washington Football Team for their season opener and Ron Rivera's debut.

With Jimmy Moreland projected as a starter, that probably means in base defense (4 DB), Moreland would get the nod outside over Fabian Moreau, who would apparently join the fray on the outside with Moreland likely slipping inside at nickel.

The Eagles say that rookie Jalen Reagor is expected to start over Alshon Jeffery and Boston Scott will get the start over Miles Sanders at running back.

Also, Jack Driscoll should start at right tackle for Lane Johnson while Josh Sweat is the listed starter for Derek Barnett.

