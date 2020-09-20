Official Week 2 Inactives - Washington Football Team @ Arizona Cardinals

The official inactives for both teams are in as we approach kickoff.

Cornerback Kendall Fuller is missing his second game of the young season. This it going to be a hit to getting as much speed and sure tacklers on the field as possible to cover the spread offense and speed that Arizona has at wide receiver. I would expect to see Jimmy Moreland getting close to a 100% snap count again. This also means that Kamren Curl could be in for a 60%+ snap share again this week.

Linebacker Cole Holcomb was already ruled out earlier this week. Thomas Davis is active along with linebacker Jared Norris who was called up from the practice squad this week. Isaiah Wright is also inactive while Cam Sims could see more time on special teams again.

For the Arizona Cardinals, they will see 2019 6th round pick Lamont Gaillard get the start at center due to Mason Cole being inactive. This could make for an adventurous day up the middle for quarterback Kyler Murray as Washington's defensive front made veteran Jason Kelce look like an undrafted rookie.

