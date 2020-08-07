Ranking the Top-15 Washington Football Team Players (5-1)

The 2020 training camp is underway, players have reported, and practices will ensue. Soon after training camp is completed, the league this year, due to COVID-19, will hit the ground running. There is no pre-season for the players and coaches to get acclimated, so if there were any season for a team's best players to show up and produce on day one, this would be the year for it.

Here I will reveal the Washington Football Team's (WFT) top 15 players on the roster in a three-part series. The criteria for the list is simple - the top 15 players who will make the most impact in 2020, regardless of past performance.

5.) Daron Payne

Position: Defensive Tackle

Age: 23

No. of Seasons with WFT: 3

2020 Outlook: Payne's teammate Matt Ioannidis is the team's best interior pass-rush, but Payne is the team's most balanced interior defensive lineman. He can apply pressure on the quarterback, force him off of his mark, and hold his own in the run game. Statistically, Payne's stats won't impress you, nor will it help argue my point. I concede that. However, as Payne continues to develop and grow under experienced defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, his output will be a significant increase in 2020.

4.) Kendall Fuller

Position: Corner Back

Age: 25

No. of Seasons with WFT: 3

2020 Outlook: Fuller is the team's most versatile defensive back. He is capable of playing cornerback outside and in the slot, while also being able to rotate to safety if need be. In 2017, his second season in Washington, he exploded on the scene as one of the league's premier slot cornerbacks. Not only is Fullerstrong in coverage, but he also has sticky hands. It is a testament to his confidence and ability to be aggressive when need be. Washington was in desperate need of a player like Fuller, and luckily enough for WFT, he felt they were a viable option for him in free agency.

Fuller is also entering his second stint in Washington with a ton more experience of how things should be run after his time in Kansas City. Not only will his impact on Washington not just be on the field, but his impact off the field and holding teammates accountable daily will pay off tremendously.

3.) Chase Young

Position: Edge

Age: 21

No. of Seasons with WFT: 1

2020 Outlook: Young has a lot of hype behind his name, and for a good reason. He was the best pass-rusher coming out of the 2020 college draft. Young is a game-changer, and that is something that none of the tenured defensive linemen on the roster have been able to claim. In turn, Young's versatility as a pass-rusher will help him out of the gate against opposing offensive tackles.

2.) Landon Collins

Position: Safety

Age: 26

No. of Seasons with WFT: 2

2020 Outlook: Entering year two of his $84 million deal, Collins needs to double up his 2019 individual performance, plus some. People make this unfortunate mistake all the time - although Collins got paid the big bucks to play for Washington - his player profile should not be expected to elevate as a result. Collins is as productive of a box safety as anyone would ever see, and that should have never changed with the new money he earned.

In Jack Del Rio's system, in addition to off-season additions Kendall Fuller and Chase Young, Collins should be able to stand out in a much better defense on all three levels.

1.) Terry McLaurin

Position: Wide Receiver

Age: 24

No. of Seasons with WFT: 2

2020 Outlook: Most were caught off guard by McLaurin's spectacular, historic, rookie season. In one season alone, he earned the respect of some notable defensive backs. The route-running, ball skills, and competitiveness were all that of a top-tier veteran receiver. At times, McLaurin was uncheckable. On an offense that is desperate for multiple playmakers, McLaurin will be the most consistent one. Furthermore, as Haskins continues to grow into his role as the franchise quarterback, he will lean on the guys who show up on game days. McLaurin himself is looking to take things to newer heights and become a dominant receiver in the league, and I believe he will prove it in 2020.

