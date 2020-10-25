Rick's Report Card - Washington Wins

The Washington Football Team gets to enjoy its bye weekend by dismantling the Dallas Cowboys. Yet, there was no joy in the stands over beating its hated rival. Seemed like picking on some pee wee team. Quarterback Dak Prescott should earn a billion dollars annually given Dallas is awful without him. Washington returns Nov. 8 versus the New York Giants and you can book that win right now. These is the salad days of the season. Could the season-ender at Philadelphia be for the NFC Least title?

QUARTERBACK: B+

Allen stopped his turnover problem, but he seems to have no pocket awareness horizontally. Gets caught by surprise for bad plays. He found Terry McLaurin and Cam Sims deep so he does have an arm. Allen let the running backs carry the load and was more of a game manager and that’s OK when grabbing a big early lead.

RUNNING BACKS: A+

Finally, the backfield managed to crack and egg. Some nice slipping through cracks for Antonio Gibson, especially on his 40-yard run. Gibson was impressive in consistency gaining an extra couple yards after contact. Peyton Barber made his first real contribution.

RECEIVERS: B+

Terry McLaurin – the unit begins and ends with him – literally. But he’s good enough to carry the load, breaking away for one long touchdown catch. Still, Washington needs a Plan B receiver. One target is ridiculous, especially when playing good teams later. Cam Sims did flash for the second straight game.

TIGHT ENDS: A

Logan Thomas is starting to develop into what Washington hoped. Not sure if he’s good enough to pencil in for 2021 starter, but his touchdown catch and other grabs were sharp.

OFFENSIVE LINE: C+

Epic fail early on the fourth-and-one at the Cowboys 1. Guard Brandon Scherff showing he’s not worth franchise money. Just looks better than the rest of a lackluster unit.

DEFENSIVE LINE: A+

Chase Young was a wrecking ball in working most of the game in the Cowboys backfield. His speed is a difference maker, but his strength has been effective defending the run, too. Montez Sweat is becoming Charles Mann to Young being Dexter Manley. Washington hasn’t had two very good ends since those two were an essential part of Super Bowl glory days.

LINEBACKERS: B+

Welcome to the spotlight, Cole Holcomb. Made a ton of plays in the first half, including an interception. Been a buzz about him since training camp. Jon Bostic was ejected after head shot to Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton that was totally avoidable. Overall, this unit doesn’t gain the respect it deserves this season. They’ve been consistently good.

SECONDARY: A

Safety Landon Collins was carted off early with an ankle injury, but Deshazor Everett played well in relief. So did cornerback Ronald Darby. The unit wasn’t tested much. Good pass rush means no need for pass defense too often so the unit gained a breather.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

The coverage unit allowed a 66-yard kickoff return that led to a Cowboys field goal thanks to a poor Dustin Hopkins’ kickoff. Hopkins also missed another field goal. Returner Danny Johnson looked better than previous week, making better decisions.

COACHING: B

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner would probably like that fourth-and-one call on opening drive back. There was no chance Washington’s interior line was winning that battle. Now did Ron “Riverboat” Rivera’s go-for-it permission set up the safety by pinning Dallas at the 1? Maybe, but last time I checked a field goal is worth three points and a safety two. Rivera made a curious two-point conversion call early in the game that failed. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio smartly increased the pressure in the third quarter when the Cowboys were down to third-stringer Ben DiNucci making his debut.

