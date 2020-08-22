Ryan Anderson: "I'd Run Through a Wall For Him."

Ryan Anderson enters the final season of his rookie contract in 2020 with lots to prove. A second-round pick of the Washington Football Team back in 2017, Anderson had his best NFL season in 2019.

After the 2019 season, Washington fired its entire coaching staff, meaning Anderson would have to impress an entirely new defensive staff.

Enter new head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, both former NFL linebackers.

So far, Anderson is impressed with Rivera.

“I think he’s done an excellent job so far, being upfront with the players,” Anderson said when he met with the local media via Zoom on Thursday. “He’s definitely a player’s coach. So far, I like him. I trust him. I’d run through a wall for him.”

And Del Rio.

“I love Jack Del Rio as a coach and I love his scheme,” Anderson said. “I love his aggressive attack scheme. It’s not robotic. There’s really a lot of freedom in his scheme. You’re basically attacking and I like that. Like I said, I’m just trying to get into executing that instead of two outside, shoulder free, versus just going. I’ve been playing in a 3-4 my whole life, so it takes time just to go because you’re always thinking of outside, this responsibility. Right now, it’s just go, and I like that.”

Anderson, who played in the 3-4 scheme while at Alabama and in his first three years in Washington, is now working out as a 4-3 defensive end. It will be a change for Anderson, but he’s ready for the opportunity.

“Football is pretty much football,” he continued. “These first couple of weeks, the few days of practice have been a struggle learning these new techniques. I wouldn’t say learning but executing. Getting out of the old habits of playing a certain way. I was always outside arm free, and now it’s different mechanics I’ve got to use just to get to where I need to be.”

With Ryan Kerrigan, Chase Young and Montez Sweat all playing defensive end, Anderson knows it’s a crowded group, but competing is something the former Alabama star embraces.

Throughout the offseason, there were rumors Anderson would play outside linebacker on the strong side in Del Rio’s new defense. Thus far, he is still working with the defensive linemen and has quickly become a favorite of both Rivera and Del Rio.

“I’ve been with the d-line since OTAs,” Anderson said. “Pretty much I played d-line and nickel. Most of this stuff we had last year. In base I was a sam. but when I’d go to sub I’d always play d-line in every system I’ve played in. My body, weight-wise, I run the same. I feel like I’m strong at the point of attack where I don’t have to bulk up much. I can get my weight down so I could run more.”

Anderson has the ability to be a true breakout performer for Washington in 2020. Sure, snaps could be hard to come by at defensive end, but his work ethic, versatility and ability to make plays have already endeared him to the coaching staff.

Anderson could also see plenty of time at linebacker this fall, too. And everything appears to be coming together for him at the perfect time with just one year until free agency.

Bryan Manning writes about the Washington Football Team for 'Washington Football' and contributed to All Hokies on SI.com as well. He has covered the NFL, MLB, NBA, college football and college basketball for almost 10 years for various outlets such as Bleacher Report, SB Nation, FanSided, USA Today SMG, and others. For his day job, Bryan works in engineering for a major communications company.