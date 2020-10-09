SI.com
Steven Sims to I-R, Garnett Promoted, Chase Full

Chris Russell

The Washington Football Team wrapped up the main part of the practice week with a flurry of reported roster moves and some good news overall for Sunday's game with the Los Angeles Rams. 

A team official confirmed Ben Standig of The Athletic's report from earlier Friday that Steven Sims Jr. (toe) is heading to the injured reserve list. 

He'll have to miss the next three games (Los Angeles, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys). 

Sims missed last week against the Ravens and clearly the team was hoping to avoid putting him on the new reserved/injured list, but the toe was not responding. 

Chase Young practiced in full on Friday after being limited Thursday. He is officially listed as questionable.

Young, the No. 2 overall pick hasn't played since the 2nd quarter of week three. 

Clearly, a game time decision but barring any setback, he's expected to play. 

Joshua Garnett has been reportedly promoted to the 53. That's important because Wes Schweitzer missed practice Wednesday and Thursday (elbow) but returned to practice at a full status on Friday. Chase Roullier is also banged up. He's had a tough start to the season. 

Tight End Marcus Baugh had a death in his family so he missed the entire week and has been ruled out, which may lead to a potential promotion of Temarrick Hemingway.

Washington also signed kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik to the practice squad. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

