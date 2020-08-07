Training Camp Preview - Linebackers

If you have been on a blind date, you know the feeling of being unsure, nervous, excited, and a little dread all at once. You have heard all the vague talk about how smart the person is, their hobbies, and their looks. But you don’t get any specifics until you actually meet them.

The linebacker group heading into 2020 has some of these same qualities. We have seen some of what Cole Holcomb and Shaun Dion Hamilton are capable of, but in a system that did not play to their strengths. There is excitement that their full potential hasn’t even been tapped into yet.

We have seen teases of what Jon Bostic could still do last year and Thomas Davis is a wily vet that you are nervous about what he has left in the take. Can both men bring the pain again or will father time finally catch-up to them?

There is an unsureness about Kevin Pierre-Louis being a throw away signing and just another guy. We’re unsure about Khaleke Hudson—the rookie out of Michigan—and how he will translate to the NFL.

And then there is the potential dread that comes with Reuben Foster. Will Foster be healthy enough to be taken off PUP this year? If so, is he anywhere close to what he was while playing in San Francisco? The coaching staff has said he is progressing, but we won’t truly know where Foster is at until he gets on the field.

The defensive line—as mentioned in a previous preview—will be able to help assuage concerns there might be in lack of talent and depth at the position. To start the season, this unit will likely only go as far as Cole Holcomb and Thomas Davis, Sr. takes them. Steve Russ, the teams linebacker coach, talked during his press conference about how he sees the raw talent in Holcomb and how he is a film junky.

This is going to be the one unit on the roster that will have to really emphasize comradery for the entire defense to take the big step we all expect under defensive coordinator Jack del Rio. If they are not able to get the most out of each other and get on the same page, we could be seeing a lot of went wrong last year repeat itself in 2020.

