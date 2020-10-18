Washington Drops A Heartbreaker in Jersey

They probably didn't deserve to win, yet they had a chance.

Then they failed in classic fashion as "Riverboat Ron" put all the grapefruits he could muster on the table and the Washington Football Team failed on a two-point conversion attempt while needing just one point to tie and two to win, late in the fourth quarter.

The final score was 20-19 in favor of the now (1-5) Giants as the Washington Football Team lost their fifth in a row.

Kyle Allen hooked up with Cam Sims for a beautiful touchdown in the far left corner of the end zone, the second beautifully thrown touchdown pass of the game for Allen which put Washington down 20-19.

Rivera, going for the win instead of the tie and overtime gambled and lost as Allen scrambled to his left under pressure and appeared to have an opportunity to run it in before pulling back and throwing an incomplete pass.

It was game, set and match at that point as Joe Judge got his first win as an NFL head coach.

Allen led the scoring drive hooking up with Terry McLaurin, J.D. McKissic and Isaiah Wright on the drive before the majestic looking pass to Sims.

Why did they go for it in that spot?

Washington shouldn't have been in that position to begin with. Kyle Allen was sacked on 3rd/10 on the previous series for a ten-yard loss but to compound it, he fumbled and the Giants recovered scoring their final touchdown.

A mistake under any reasoning that will be impossible to excuse and that's why the Washington Football Team is now in the cellar of the NFC Least.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621