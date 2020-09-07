Washington Football Team Game by Game  2020 Season Record Prediction

This season is going to be a tale of two halves.

The first half—with a new coaching staff—is going to be about getting familiar. Getting used to the playbook and speed in real time. The second will be post Bye Week and into the later months of the season where head coach Ron Rivera has a winning record.

It could get worse than last year record wise, but this coaching staff and the leaders of this team won’t let that happen. There will be struggles and big bumps in the road along the way. But this season is a learning curve that could knuckleball here and there. Add in how COVID could affect a roster for a month could have ripple effects throughout the season.

The new playoff format also offers new opportunity for those teams that are good, but not good enough to really compete for a division title. In a future season, Washington will be right there battling for the 7th playoff spot. But that won’t be 2020 unless a lot of things go right for them.

Now—for some light Labor Day reading to get you ready for the season in less than a week—here are my predictions of how the 2020 season will play out week to week.

Week 1: Eagles - Loss

It is easy to say that with all the offensive injuries to the Eagles, Washington should win this early in a COVID crazy season. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin should have another big game against the Eagles while defensive end Ryan Kerrigan ties Dexter Manley’s franchise sack record the first chance he gets. It will come down to continuity of the scheme and coaching staff that gives Philadelphia the edge in a closer than expected victory.

0-1

Week 2: at Cardinals - Win

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has had a full year to work with quarterback Kyler Murray. Add in the addition of all-pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and more playmakers on defense add up for a tough trek to Phoenix for Washington. An early season game against what should be a high-flying offense could expose a secondary that is still working their communication and allow for a couple of deep touchdown passes. This could be one of the uglier losses of the season.

0-2

Week 3: at Browns – Loss

The Cleveland Browns are a team that a lot of people have had high hopes for the past few years and melted under the spotlight. This should be the year that quarterback Baker Mayfield takes that next step. It might take longer then usual for them to fall apart—but early on—they will be a force at home. Another close loss that could see defensive end Ryan Kerrigan break Dexter Manley’s franchise sack record.

0-3

Week 4: Ravens - Loss

Phenom quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are going to be on a mission to prove that last year’s regular season was not a fluke. They have their eyes set on learning from an early playoff exit and hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. This is going to be a test of all tests for defensive coordinator Jack del Rio and head coach Ron Rivera. If this game isn’t over by halftime, that is a victory for the boys in burgundy and gold. Unfortunately, they will be on a four-game losing streak to start the year.

0-4

Week 5 Rams – Win

Good news for Washington is that west coast teams coming east to play a one o’clock game have a losing record. Also, good news for Washington is that the Rams roster is comprised of an uncertainty of what their identity is. Are they competing this year, or are they in rebuild mode? The Rams still have playmakers at wide receiver, but Washington’s secondary and scheme match well with what Sean McVay wants to do on offense. Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald can only do so much on defense. Washington will come away with their first victory in the Ron Rivera era on a game winning drive by quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

1-4

Week 6: at Giants – Loss

Playing at MetLife Stadium has not boded well for Washington in the past. Even with a new coaching staff and disciplined philosophy it will still seem that way for now. Continuity continues to play a key advantage, even into Week 6 of the season. This could be a low scoring game with both defenses looking to control the tempo. Much like the Eagles game, this could come down to a field goal. Home team has the advantage in the time of COVID and Washington drops another one headed into Dallas Week.

1-5

Week 7: Cowboys – Loss

As bruising and brutal as games against the Cowboys can be, the bad guys have just had more talent and it has shown. Nothing changes there in this early showdown. Expect Michael Gallup and Blake Jarwin to have their way with the secondary while they try to control Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper’s production output. The Cowboys will come into FedEx and win by double digits giving Washington a lot to think about going into their bye week.

1-6

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Giants – Win

A slow start followed by the bye week will test the chemistry of the team. But if there is one coach that can keep things together and eyes pointed forward it is Ron Rivera. In their second meeting with the Giants, Washington will be well rested and ready to change their losing ways. Home has been nice to Washington against the Giants. This will be a game where Gibson will see his biggest game on the ground thus far and Dwayne putting up over 400 yards passing. Washington gets revenge on an early season loss in a big way.

2-6

Week 10: at Lions – Win

Before Matt Stafford hurt his back early last year, he was on his way to having a monster statistical season. He has never been short on talent or can lead a team to the playoffs. It has always been the front office not giving him the tools or the coaching staff that falls short. Well, it will be Matt Patricia that is the reason the Lions under achieve this year. This game will come down to who the better coaching staff is and game plan that is in place. Dwayne took Washington down the field on a game winning drive last year and I expect to see it again. Washington starts putting together a little win streak to start the second half of the season.

3-6

Week 11: Bengals – Win

Joe Burrow vs. Chase Young. That is how this game will be billed. The Cincinnati Bengals are in better shape than they were last season. More weapons and skill players give a ray of optimism to their fan base. However, Washington has more talent on their offense then the Bengals do on their defense. I expect everyone on Washington’s roster to feast against the visiting Bengals. Give me Washington to have a 3-game winning streak heading into Thanksgiving.

4-6

Week 12: at Cowboys (THU/Thanksgiving) - Loss

Short week, in Dallas. Add in what was mentioned above in their first meeting preview and that is asking for trouble. Washington is 0-2 in their last two Thanksgiving games against Dallas. And I think we can make it three losses in a row ending their 3-game winning streak.

4-7

Week 13: at Steelers - Win

The Steelers have had Washington’s number over the past five years. Big Ben is older and injury prone, their offensive line is middle of the pack at best, and the defense has more question marks surrounding it then in previous years. With the extra rest, even traveling to Pittsburgh in December, give me Washington and the upset.

5-7

Week 14: at 49ers - Loss

Washington fans are wanting this to be a revenge game for the 49ers coming in a winning on a sloppy day last year. It is only plain and simple from a competitive perspective. If you don’t want the other team sliding around your field in victory…play better. Left tackle Trent Williams will also be looking to gain some semblance of revenge on his former team. Kyle Shanahan will never let owner Dan Snyder and those new to the front office how much disdain he has for Ashburn and what they did to him and his father. San Francisco will be gearing up for another Super Bowl run and Washington will just be another unimpeded opponent in 2020. 49ers in a blowout.

5-8

Week 15: Seahawks - Loss

Normally I would continue to follow the west coast team traveling east for a 1 o’clock game would statistically mean another win for Washington. But you don’t do that with the Seattle Seahawks. Head Coach Pete Carroll always has them ready to play in any time zone. Russell Wilson will be in the midst of competing for another MVP trophy and Seattle’s defense is going to be a force yet again. It might be closer than what Vegas puts out as the spread, but it’ll be a loss, nonetheless. Washington will have their 4th straight losing season and 5th straight without a playoff berth.

5-9

Week 16: Panthers – Win

The Ron Rivera Bowl is at FedEx this year. In 2019, Washington’s defense was all over then starting quarterback Kyle Allen. You could joke that he had a better report with the defensive line then his wide receivers coming into camp. Teddy Bridgewater will be under center and Christian McCaffery will try to work his way into the MVP conversation late into the season. Washington just has more talent and a more seasoned coaching staff. Washington wins bigger than what the experts expect capping of final home game at FedEx.

6-9

Week 17: at Eagles – Loss

The final game against Philadelphia is a hard one to figure. The Eagles should be playing for the 2nd seed in the NFC playoffs with already having locked up the NFC East division title. With the new playoff format with only the number one-seed getting a bye week, “is it worth playing your starters for a seed that will not matter?” A healthy Carson Wentz and Alshon Jeffrey will be a big upgrade from Greg Ward starting and catching passes from Nate Sudfeld. The starters will play the first half for Philadelphia on offense, but I think they will hold their own at home sending Washington to their 10th loss of the year. However…this could also easily be Washington 7th win of the year, so don’t sleep on that. For today’s purpose, I will say Washington loses in another close one.

6-10

Conor Orr predicts that Washington will only win 3 games this year. I think that is the floor for this team where everything goes completely wrong. The ceiling can be 8 wins and knocking on the door of the 7th wild card spot. In any other year—I would take the ceiling—but there wasn’t a conventional offseason program. 6-10 Is a big improvement with where the roster was heading into the draft and the question marks entering training camp. It will be a nice building block to seeing Ron, Dwayne, and company hoisting the Lombardi Trophy on the National Mall before we know it.

Projected NFC East Standings:

Eagles: 12-4

Cowboys: 9-7

Washington: 6-10

Giants: 5-11

Alan Lepore joins "Washington Football" on SI.com, while still doing outstanding work as an editor/writer at FullPressCoverage.com or @FPC_Redskins. You can follow him on Twitter @AlanLepore or on instagram @leporealan. Alan is a Villanova University MPA Nonprofit Management candidate and is a fundraising/development professional.