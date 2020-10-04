Washington Football Team Loss Shows They Are Not Ready For Primetime Against Baltimore Ravens

This was a game that was always going to be an uphill battle. Baltimore has the roster and playmakers to make the push to the Super Bowl. Washington is trying to regroup as an organization and build around their young quarterback.

There were some opportunities for Washington to keep it a close game and have a fighting chance. It just wasn't meant to be.

Dwayne Haskins arguably had his best overall game in his eleventh start. He finished 32/35 for 314 yards with 3 carries for 3 yards and a rushing touchdown. Add on top of that being sacked 3 times for a loss of 40 yards. One no more back breaking then the loss of 18 on a 1st and goal at the 15 yard line after a Chase Roullier false start penalty.

When we go back and watch the film and replays, this game will ultimately go down to busted plays on defense and questionable play calling and execution on offense.

Running back J.D. McKissic fumbled the ball fighting for extra yardage that resulted in giving Baltimore the football on Washington's 34 yard line on their second possession of the game. A 33 yard busted coverage pass to Marquise Brown later and running back Mark Ingram II was in the endzone for a 1 yard rushing touchdown to get the scoring started for the Ravens.

Washington continued to fight back trying to exploit the Ravens defense on short passes and screens like the Kansas City Chiefs had on Monday Night Football. But, Washington doesn't have Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, and company.

Lamar Jackson struck for Baltimore's second touchdown of the day by going for a career long 50 yard rushing touchdown. The defensive end crashed too hard and whiffed on an attempted tackle springing Jackson loose. Safety Troy Apke then ran right into a blocker, then safety Landon Collins completely forgot how to tackle...again.

Jackson proceeded to connect with tight end Mark Andrews for the final two touchdown's of the game. Scrambling by Lamar and busted coverages continued to plague Washington's defense throughout the day.

Dwayne continues to show progress in his game. He clearly improved from his 4 turnover fiasco against Cleveland. But, the same signs of issues continue to pop up. He had a few receivers wide open and over threw them. His footwork continued to show too much throwing from his back foot. And he needs to work on putting more touch on certain throws. Haskins did have on of his best throws of the year on his last completion to wide receiver Terry McLaurin on a 39 yard reception.

The offensive line played a little better, but that bar is so low that it is still obvious that that is a position group that needs to be upgraded in the offseason. And his receivers, especially tight end Logan Thomas, continue to struggle to get separation off the line unless it is a bubble screen.

Antonio Gibson was one of the lone bright spots of the game. Gibson had 13 carries for 46 yards and 1 touchdown. But, it was his usage in the passing game that really displayed his versatility. Gibson was targeted 5 times where he had 4 receptions for 82 yards.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin also had the best game of his young career tallying 10 receptions for 118 yards on 14 targets. Terry continues to shine and offensive Scott Turner is finding ways to get him involved more early in the game.

Next week's game at home is not going to get any easier. Even though the Los Angeles Rams will be playing back to back games on the east coast, they still provide a formidable challenge. This game could be a building block to find a way to steal one and start their climb back to .500.

Injury Report: Cornerback Greg Stroman exited today's game with a foot injury. Rookie wide receiver Isaiah Wright took over punt and kick return duties.

Alan Lepore joins "Washington Football" on SI.com, while still doing outstanding work as an editor/writer at FullPressCoverage.com or @FPC_Redskins. You can follow him on Twitter @AlanLepore or on instagram @leporealan. Alan is a Villanova University MPA Nonprofit Management candidate and is a fundraising/development professional.