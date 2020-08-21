Washington Football Team Practice Report Aug 20

Ashburn, VA:

There's two big stories emerging from the first week of Washington Football Team training camp.

Dwayne Haskins struggles and Alex Smith's remarkable recovery.

It's completely unfair to judge Haskins based off of three practices but they weren't good and if we're being honest, he got worse as the week grew longer.

Maybe an off day for the players on Friday will give some juice to Haskins and wake him up a bit?

I don't know if I believe that and I wouldn't bet on it, with your money.

As for Alex Smith -- it's hard to imagine that he would be ready to play in a real live NFL game on September 13th against the Eagles but could he be in week four? Week eight?

Nobody really knows. Even Smith doesn't know. At some point that decision might be forced even though there's a layer in between for protection in Kyle Allen.

Smith participated in 9-on-9 drills for the first time Thursday and looked fine.

When does he get to full team drills? Probably not for another week or so but it's not that far off.

After that, if all goes well, you put him on your 53-man roster and pray?

As for Haskins, he was OK on Tuesday and that might be kind. He wasn't great on Wednesday. On Thursday, he was bad. There's no reason to sugarcoat it.

It doesn't mean that he's not the No. 1 quarterback but it means he had a sub-par week and the offseason of bliss has already worn off.

I believe Haskins will get better this year. I don't know when. It better happen early in the regular season and not after an 0-4 start or even worse a 1-8 first-half plus of the season.

Haskins continues to sail balls high and in some cases very high. For instance, he overthrew 6'5" Marcus Baugh on Thursday, who had climbed the ladder a bit in the red zone and Haskins still missed him by about two feet.

Haskins threw an interception to Greg Stroman in the end zone. He was also "sacked' for a strip fumble off the left side, while playing with a makeshift offensive line in front of him.

Speaking of that offensive line or whatever you would call it. Cornelius Lucas was working at left tackle with Saahdiq Charles still out for injury and Geron Christian getting a "veteran" day off.

To be completely honest: I don't know if Lucas can even play right tackle well but nobody thinks he can be good at left tackle. I was chatting with former NFL offensive lineman, Brian Baldinger, on Thursday and the first thing he said to me was something like "Is Lucas really their left tackle?"

I said....well, ummm, no. He explained why that would be problematic and I completely agree.

In other developments, Isaiah Wright continues to impress. He makes some tough catches. I asked Ron Rivera after practice about who stood out so far in the receiver group besides Terry McLaurin.

They like what we’ve seen from Dontrelle Inman. Rivera said "I think Cam Sims has done some very positive things. I need to look down at my list here so I don’t forget anybody that deserves it. Isaiah Wright is a young man who’s caught some people’s attention as well. We’re talking with our scouts as well to see what they think. I like what Antonio Gandy Golden, ‘A.G.G.,’ has done. You see him doing things he’s done on tape, using his body. That’s one thing that you want to see him continue to do. But you also want him to understand how to separate at the right time as well. He’s still learning. He’s got a way to go."

So does the entire offense.

