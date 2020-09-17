Washington Football Team & Realism

If you are like me, you were extremely excited Sunday when down 17 points, Washington rallied, scoring 27 unanswered points, defeating Philadelphia 27-17!

The defense repeatedly mauled the Eagles’ offensive line, totaling eight sacks of Philly QB Carson Wentz.

Washington cornerbacks Fabian Moreau and Jimmy Moreland both made nice plays for interceptions, and both led to Washington touchdowns.

Once down 17 points, the defensive backs never permitted another significant gain by the Eagles.

Offensively, after a dreadful (3-12) passing start, Dwayne Haskins seemed to settle down, completing 14 of his last 19 passing attempts, including a touchdown pass and not throwing an interception.

Haskins thus completed his day 17-31 for 178 yards.

I went back and re-watched the game broadcast and I must say, that though I was pleased with the win, I find myself, much more level-headed, looking ahead to the road game at Arizona, Sunday.

What might be some reasons as to why perhaps Washington fans should remind ourselves to be realistic and not order those Super Bowl tickets just yet?

For starters, the Washington offense clearly under-performed.

Though the scoreboard read 27 points for Washington (and I’m certainly glad it did), accumulating 258 yards of total offense was not only below average, it was the NFL’s worst in week one.

That’s correct; the reality is the Washington offense was dead last (32nd) in week one production.

Perhaps the focus in practice and team meetings this week will be toward the left-side of the offensive line?

That might be the case because tackle Geron Christian graded last (37.9) and guard Wes Martin graded 71st of 72 (38.8) in the Pro Football Focus grading for week one.

Consequently, Haskins was pressured on 17 of his 36 drop-backs and the running game amassed only 80 yards in 36 attempts, a measly 2.2 yards per rushing play.

Sunday in Arizona, the amazingly quick and mobile Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is not going to sit back there and be sacked eight times.

The Washington defense will need to keep him in the pocket, preventing him from large runs.

Of course, the best defense against Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins (14 receptions in week 1) would be a Washington offense establishing both a running game and pass protection for Dwayne Haskins (both of which they were unable to do effectively in week 1).

Remember, they can’t score when you are controlling the ball.

Yes, Washington fans understandably enjoyed the surprising come-from-behind win over the Eagles.

Going for a second consecutive win Sunday in Arizona will not be easy.

In fact, the last time Washington won consecutive games was in 2018 when they defeated Dallas 20-17 and then the NY Giants the following week 20-13.

My head keeps telling me to remain realistic, but I sure hope I be I'll be excited again this Sunday.

Join "Burgundy & Gold Forever + now and get exclusive access available only to members and Sports Illustrated Magazine for free!

https://www.si.com/nfl/washingtonfootball/burgundy-and-gold-forever-plus/

Ivan Lambert is a lifelong die-hard Washington Football fan, raised in Berryville, Virginia. He is married and the father of two fine young men. He is currently a sports correspondent for The Ledger in Lakeland, Florida and can be found on Twitter @IvanLambert18