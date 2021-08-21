WFT Rookie Free Agent Again Steals Preseason Show

Washington Football Team running back Jaret Patterson pulled off yet another intriguing performance in the 2021 preseason. This time coming against the Cincinnati Bengals

The preseason serves as a prime showcase for players who may be on the margins of the roster. Undrafted rookie running back Jaret Patterson has been taking full advantage for the Washington Football Team.

In Washington's preseason opener against the New England Patriots, Patterson had a solid outing as he racked up 70 all-purpose yards. He ultimately led the team in yardage for both rushing and receiving.

Patterson continued to build on his strong preseason play with his latest display coming in part of Friday's 17-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The diminutive, darting Patterson shined again as he totaled 71 rushing yards on 16 carries with a touchdown run, to go along with three catches for 25 receiving yards and a 37-yard kickoff return.

The contributions Patterson provided against the Bengals proved to be timely given Washington's struggles in the passing game. Making a strong push not just for a roster spot but a role in the regular season, the running back scored WFT's only touchdown and was basically its lone offensive highlight.

Patterson's rushing touchdown at the 11:47 mark of the fourth quarter was not only Washington's first and only touchdown of the game, it capped off a pivotal go-ahead scoring drive. The Bengals never regained the lead.

It can be quite helpful for a player on the roster bubble to display some versatility to reinforce their value. Patterson has done so by registering special teams contributions.

Patterson posting over 100 all-purpose yards and a touchdown within a single-game is impressive in its own right. He also produced the kickoff return on top of his work in the ground game and as a pass catcher.

Much of the focus placed on Patterson was initially the result of him merely being a local product and long-time Washington fan. That's far from the case after he has strung together a variety of standout performances.

It remains to be seen whether Patterson will crack the final 53-man roster, but regardless, he's made a compelling case to land on an NFL team. Will it be the Washington Football Team to capitalize?