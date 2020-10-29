SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayGamingBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Washington Football Team's Woeful Offense

Chris Russell

Here's where the Washington Football Team ranks compared to the rest of the National Football League in terms of every major statistical category on offense and defense through seven weeks of the season. 

10-28-20 NFL GSIS STATS IMAGE
NFLGSIS.com

Quite simply, it's a massacre on offense because every part of the unit has been inconsistent at best, if not bad. 

There's no doubt they are better with Kyle Allen than Dwayne Haskins. Period. 

To average less than three-hundred yards per game and to be over 70 yards below the NFL average is hard to put in perspective. 

Yards are yards, but they do indicate how well you're moving the football. Not well enough over seven games. That's for sure. 

The yards per play discrepancy from the NFL team average (5.64 to 4.56) is eye-opening. 

Other numbers that jump out? Washington's sack per pass attempt percentage is 10.7% compared to the NFL's average of 6.39%. 

What that tells us is that for every ten passing attempts through seven games in 2020, the WFT is taking a sack. 

It goes without saying but that's egregious. 

Washington's offense has been so much better on third down the last two weeks and yet they are still sub 40% on the season and well behind the league standard. 

They are 17/30, 56.6% in the last two full starts for Allen. Before that, with mostly Haskins starting but including the Rams game in which Allen started and Alex Smith replaced him, Washington was  20 - 67 or 29.8%. 

In other words, their season total has risen by more than 8% in the last two games. Promising but a lot of work still to do. 

The current third-down success rate of 38.14% is better than 32.35% in 2017, 36.41% (2018) and last year's pathetic 29.05%. 

While Washington's red zone offense is just a hair below the league average, which is a huge jump from previous years, they still must improve in goal-to-go situations like Sunday's failure on fourth-and-goal from inches out. 

This year at 61.9% in the red zone, is a significant jump from the four seasons previous at 45.90% (2016), 54.35% (2017),  52.50% (2018), 48.78% (2019). 

Finally - points per game. Washington is more than a touchdown behind the NFL scoring average of 25.4 at a even 19.0 points per game. 

Yuk. 

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Washington Football Team Shouldn't Trade...

The NFL trade deadline is coming up next week. Will the Washington Football Team be active? Who shouldn't they trade? One guy.

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food

Kyle Allen Better Than Lamar Jackson, Big Ben & Brees

Kyle Allen Better Than Lamar Jackson, Big Ben & Brees

Chris Russell

Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast - Friday 10/30

It's the end of the week but that doesn't stop the Washington Football train from moving during the bye week. Rumors & Jack Del Rio are on the menu.

Chris Russell

Who is Chase Roullier?

Chase Roullier, the Washington Football Team starting Center since 2017, is a man of relative anonymity. However, his Dad pulls back the curtain.

IvanLambert

A Winning Stretch for Washington?

The Washington Football Team has nine games left but the season is about the next four games. The Giants, Lions, Bengals & Cowboys stand in the way.

Jamual Forrest

A Dominating Defense For One Game?

After getting shredded four games in a row, a resurgent Washington Football Team defense hit the break after a dominant performance.

Chris Russell

Locked on Washington Football Team Pod - Thursday 10/29

The Dwayne Haskins divorce is well underway with no real hope that it will end and be done with next week for the WFT

Chris Russell

A 'Fresh Start' for Haskins?

Dwayne Haskins hasn't officially made a trade request but a report suggest that he's not only open but hoping to get away from the WFT

Chris Russell

Locked on Washington Football Team Podcast - Wednesday 10/28

It's the Washington Football Team's bye week but that doesn't mean the news stops. We cover it all.

Chris Russell

Washington Signs a New Returner (Trevor Davis) to Practice Squad

The Washington Football Team is on their bye week but business doesn't stop. With an open spot, they added more speed.

Chris Russell