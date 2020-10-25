Washington Wins in a Romp over Cowboys

The Washington Football Team drilled the Dallas Cowboys here at FedExField to improve to 2-5 on the year and 2-1 in the NFC East.

The game will largely be about injuries suffered but you cannot lose sight of the complete destruction from start to finish for the Washington Football Team.

The final score was 25-3 but that doesn't even tell the picture of domination.

Terry McLaurin caught a 52-yard bomb for a touchdown from Kyle Allen while Antonio Gibson had a 12-yard run for a score and Logan Thomas hauled in his third score of the year, eclipsing his career combined total of two before coming to Washington.

The only negative was special teams which saw a long kickoff by Tony Pollard for 67 yards which set up the only Dallas score and Dustin Hopkins missed another field goal attempt, which is a significant problem at this point.

Andy Dalton, the Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback but starter for the last two games, was hit illegally by Washington linebacker Jon Bostic, who was penalized and ejected.

Earlier in the game, Landon Collins was quickly ruled out with an ankle injury for the rest of the game after he went to the blue medical tent for treatment and consultation.

The injury was bad enough that the team brought out the medical cart to put Collins on it to avoid walking the length of the sideline.

Collins, Dalton OUT for the game in Washington

Collins had a sack and forced fumble of Dalton earlier in the game that set up a safety and the first score of the game for Washington.

Montez Sweat also was being evaluated for a concussion.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621