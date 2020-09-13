Washington Wins in Rivera & Chase Young's Debut

Landover, Maryland

The Washington Football Team did everything wrong for almost an entire half and then they suddenly woke up, stopped beating themselves over and over again and decided to beat the Philadelphia Eagles here at FedExField.

The final score was 27-17 and the WFT starts off the 2020 season at 1-0.

It's the first win for Ron Rivera as head coach of his new team after the most tumultuous offseason in franchise history, and that's saying something.

Washington's defense racked up eight sacks on the afternoon of Carson Wentz.

Ryan Kerrigan had two of those sacks while tying and then breaking Dexter Manley's all-time franchise mark for sacks at 91. Ironically, Kerrigan wears No. 91.

Chase Young was largely terrific in his NFL debut despite a key neutral zone infraction early in the game that extended a Philadelphia scoring drive.

Young, the No. 2 overall pick, was officially credited with 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and four tackles. He could have had more if not for penalties.

