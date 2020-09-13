SI.com
Week 1 Halftime Report - Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team

Alan Lepore

The game could not have started off worse for the Washington Football Team. Three straight offensive drives totaling 10 plays was countered by Philadelphia’s 17 plays accounting for an early 10-0 lead.

The story of the first half can be highlighted by three occurrences.

First, Washington’s offensive line looks overmatched. The Eagles are getting pressure on Haskins which is leading to throws going all over the place. Haskins has started 3 for 12 for 32 yards and 2 carries for 17 yards.

Second, the defense was extremely undisciplined the first few drives racking up 3 penalties totaling 20 yards and then another 15-yard penalty on Troy Apke later in the game. They settled down as the half continued and tallied a late interception by Fabian Moreau and 4 sacks including Ryan Kerrigan’s franchise tying 91st and Chase Young’s first career sack and forced fumble.

Third, the linebackers and safeties are having issues covering tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. They have combined for 70 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns on 6 receptions. Unless defensive coordinator Jack del Rio can figure this out at halftime, they will continue to eat.

One bright spot by the offense was the 2-minute drive lead by Haskins after the Fabian Moreau interception. A 5 play 45-yard drive was capped off by a touchdown pass from Haskins to tight end Logan Thomas on a great play design leading to a busted coverage.

Halftime adjustments to get Haskins comfortable and containing the tight ends will be essential for a comeback on opening week to happen.

