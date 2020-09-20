SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsGM ReportGamingGame DayBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Week 2 Halftime Report - Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals

Alan Lepore

The Washington Football Team was looking to carry the momentum they built in the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles into the first half against the Arizona Cardinals.

And they came out flat.

The offensive line continues to be an issue with Geron Christian, Sr. getting pushed around for the second consecutive week. Brandon Scherff and Morgan Moses have also allowed the Cardinals defense get to Haskins. The one Moses let up was in the red zone when Washington was driving.

Dwayne's mechanics have looked better this week, even with all of the pressure and garbage around his feet. Tight end Logan Thomas and wide receiver Terry McLaurin are his most targeted receivers so far. While running back Antonio Gibson has started to show more of his ability to find room to run and burst through a hole.

The defense has played far worse if you can believe it. Landon Collins didn't rotate, again, leaving DeAndre Hopkins in the back of the end zone wide open. Collins also took a bad angle on a Kyler Murray run to the end zone, but was saved from a holding call. Collins did make up for it with an interception a drive later.

Troy Apke continues to have issues with being caught flat footed and took a bad angle on Kyler Murray's rushing touchdown.

Additionally, as talked about in my article of the 5 keys to a Washington win, the defense is getting shredded by the screens and RPO. The defense will need to clean that up in order for the offense to have a chance at a comeback.

And don't forget the special teams penalties and gaffs. Wide receiver Cam Sims got hit with an illegal block in the back on the initial kickoff and linebacker Khaleke Hudson with a holding penalty on the first punt. Additionally, wide receiver Steven Sims, Jr. fumbled a punt after a three and out by the defense that gave Arizona a short field.

A lot needs to be fixed for another second half comeback. This time one of 20-0.

Key Injury Note

Right guard Brandon Scherff got his right leg rolled up on with 35 seconds left in the first half. Scherff had to be helped off the field and is questionable to return. This comes on the heels of a horrific rash of injuries that plagued the early slate of games.

Join Burgundy & Gold Forever + now and get exclusive access available only to members and Sports Illustrated Magazine for free!

https://www.si.com/nfl/washingtonfootball/burgundy-and-gold-forever-plus/

Alan Lepore joins "Washington Football" on SI.com, while still doing outstanding work as an editor/writer at FullPressCoverage.com or @FPC_Redskins. You can follow him on Twitter @AlanLepore or on instagram @leporealan. Alan is a Villanova University MPA Nonprofit Management candidate and is a fundraising/development professional. 

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brandon Scherff Injured

Washington Football Team Guard and franchise tag player, Brandon Scherff, was injured late in a brutal mistake filled first half in Arizona.

Chris Russell

Official Week 2 Inactives - Washington Football Team @ Arizona Cardinals

Here are the official inactives as we close in on a Week 2 matchup between the Washington Football Team & Arizona Cardinals.

Alan Lepore

Dan & Tanya Snyder Not in Arizona, Fuller Reportedly Out

The Washington Football Team's lead physician has issued a statement on Dan & Tanya Snyder plus word on Kendall Fuller.

Chris Russell

WFT Gameday Audio Rewind

Rewinding on the fallout from a huge week one win for the Washington Football Team w/ FOX's Sara Walsh, Howard Balzer & more!

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team Gameday Nuggets

A few Washington Football Team Gameday Nuggets of information for you as the team made a few moves + the future of Kyle Smith.

Chris Russell

Chandler is Coming!

The Eagles pass rush is good but was also missing two key ingredients. They still sacked Dwayne Haskins three times. Chandler Jones might do that by himself.

George Carmi

Lunch with Lepore - Week 2 Washington Football Team Preview

What will it take for the Washington Football Team to ground the Arizona Cardinals? All that and a rundown of the Week 2 schedule.

Alan Lepore

Washington Football Team & Realism

A week one win was nice but you must walk away with a realistic view of what it meant and what's ahead.

IvanLambert

by

ChrisRussell

Holcomb Out, Fuller To Play?

The final injury report for the Washington Football Team and Arizona Cardinals is in and now there's growing concern for Kendall Fuller

Chris Russell

It's Jordan Reed Time in SF for 49ers vs. Jets

https://twitter.com/PFF_Fantasy/status/1307061922106404865?s=20

Chris Russell