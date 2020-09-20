Week 2 Halftime Report - Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals

The Washington Football Team was looking to carry the momentum they built in the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles into the first half against the Arizona Cardinals.

And they came out flat.

The offensive line continues to be an issue with Geron Christian, Sr. getting pushed around for the second consecutive week. Brandon Scherff and Morgan Moses have also allowed the Cardinals defense get to Haskins. The one Moses let up was in the red zone when Washington was driving.

Dwayne's mechanics have looked better this week, even with all of the pressure and garbage around his feet. Tight end Logan Thomas and wide receiver Terry McLaurin are his most targeted receivers so far. While running back Antonio Gibson has started to show more of his ability to find room to run and burst through a hole.

The defense has played far worse if you can believe it. Landon Collins didn't rotate, again, leaving DeAndre Hopkins in the back of the end zone wide open. Collins also took a bad angle on a Kyler Murray run to the end zone, but was saved from a holding call. Collins did make up for it with an interception a drive later.

Troy Apke continues to have issues with being caught flat footed and took a bad angle on Kyler Murray's rushing touchdown.

Additionally, as talked about in my article of the 5 keys to a Washington win, the defense is getting shredded by the screens and RPO. The defense will need to clean that up in order for the offense to have a chance at a comeback.

And don't forget the special teams penalties and gaffs. Wide receiver Cam Sims got hit with an illegal block in the back on the initial kickoff and linebacker Khaleke Hudson with a holding penalty on the first punt. Additionally, wide receiver Steven Sims, Jr. fumbled a punt after a three and out by the defense that gave Arizona a short field.

A lot needs to be fixed for another second half comeback. This time one of 20-0.

Key Injury Note

Right guard Brandon Scherff got his right leg rolled up on with 35 seconds left in the first half. Scherff had to be helped off the field and is questionable to return. This comes on the heels of a horrific rash of injuries that plagued the early slate of games.

